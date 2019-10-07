As part of their continued global expansion, IT solutions and IT product procurement specialist, Arkphire, has announced its direct presence in Singapore with the appointment of Chris Ambler as Arkphire's Head of Asia Pacific. Arkphire continues to scale its business globally delivering IT procurement solutions to many leading US headquartered customers operating across more than 90 countries.

In his new role, Chris will lead a team in building and developing Arkphire's business in the Asia Pacific region. Chris will work with existing multi-national clients and US businesses who are looking to expand their operations into the APAC region.

Headquartered in Dublin, Arkphire's expansion comes at a time when increasing numbers of companies see the value in digital transformation and outsourcing a range of IT services from IT procurement through to cloud, security, networking and managed services. Behind Arkphire's success to date has been the company's ability to support multi-national companies such as Dropbox, HubSpot, Indeed and WeWork with all of their IT requirements, as they extend their presence and set up operations across Europe. Last year, Arkphire secured an investment into its business from Bregal Milestone, a private capital firm, managing a new €400m fund dedicated to investing in high-growth European companies.

Speaking on his appointment, Chris said: "I am very excited to have the chance to lead the expansion of the Arkphire business in Asia Pacific. There is a great opportunity in the market to use my local knowledge and build on the success of the Arkphire team to grow a successful and sustainable tech business that can now extend into Asia Pacific."

Commenting on the announcement, Paschal Naylor, CEO at Arkphire, said: "We are delighted to welcome Chris to Arkphire, and excited to see him leading our operations in the Asia Pacific region. This represents significant progression in Arkphire's global expansion as we seek to follow our customers where they go and to also establish new customers in local markets with ambitions to grow internationally. We believe Asia Pacific is an area of large growth for the business as companies expand their international reach and seek an IT partner that can support them seamlessly as they set up their local operations."

Originally from North Yorkshire in the UK, Chris holds an Advanced Diploma in Business. He has over 20 years' experience in the technology and managed services sector and prior to joining Arkphire, Chris co-founded the Blue Logic Group, an award-winning IT Managed Services company in the UK. Upon leaving the Blue Logic Group in 2017, Chris moved to Singapore and has immersed himself in the business world in Asia, learning about the opportunities and the challenges in the region. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his previous technical, business growth and leadership roles.

ENDS

About Arkphire:

Arkphire is a leading IT solutions company with operations in Dublin, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. For more than 40 years, Arkphire has been working as a trusted partner on behalf of its customers, providing technology expertise, products and support services that deliver successful outcomes to the needs of their business.

Arkphire's customers include large multinationals and leading companies within a wide range of industries, covering finance, healthcare, social media, telecommunications and utilities.

Arkphire has an unrivalled network of partnership accreditations with leading global IT vendors and is a Dell EMC Titanium, HP Platinum, Lenovo Platinum, Microsoft Gold and Cisco Gold Partner and the only Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) headquartered in Ireland.

Web: www.arkphire.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005059/en/

Contacts:

Frans Van Cauwelaert

frans.vancauwelaert@ogilvy.com

+353 87 947 6743