Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Tradegate
07.10.19
10:44 Uhr
447,20 Euro
+1,20
+0,27 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
442,20
449,00
11:34
446,20
447,20
11:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE447,20+0,27 %