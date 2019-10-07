Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7B2 ISIN: US05465P1012 Ticker-Symbol: 0I3 
Tradegate
07.10.19
13:35 Uhr
22,800 Euro
-0,600
-2,56 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,600
23,400
13:24
22,800
23,000
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC22,800-2,56 %