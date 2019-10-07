The Wireline Group Upgrades to MiX Telematics for ELD Compliance and Asset Management

A leader in oilfield wireline services chooses MiX for flexibility, deep industry experience

BOCA RATON, Fl., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics , a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced today that The Wireline Group is implementing MiX Telematics' solutions across its fleet of nearly 400 heavy- and light-duty trucks and trailers for ELD compliance, safety and efficiency improvements, and asset management in the USA.

The Wireline Group is the leading provider of cased-hole, electric wireline services in the Rocky Mountain Region, Permian Basin, New Mexico, and both Central and Southern Texas.

The Wireline Group is implementing MiX Telematics' premium solution for ELD-compliant fleet management, including vehicle tracking and managing hours of service along with driver behavior modification. MiX Tabs is also being implemented as a cost effective solution for tracking the location of assets.

MiX is displacing another solution previously used at The Wireline Group. A unique feature MiX's solution provides is the ability to switch between different ELD and non-ELD modes for compliance with U.S. Department of Transportation ("DOT") regulations - a capability critical to The Wireline Group, as some of its vehicles are subject to DOT ELD regulations only when trailered.

"MiX has deep oilfield experience, which was important to The Wireline Group because most of our customers are in that market," said Sterlin Smith, Director of Transportation at The Wireline Group. "MiX also offered the most flexible solution - not all of our vehicles are subject to the ELD mandate all of the time. MiX recognizes that, and offers a lot of options for fleets. We also appreciate their approach to customer service and ensuring The Wireline Group gets the most out of its ELD investment."

"The Wireline Group has a strong commitment to safety and compliance," said Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. "We're looking forward to working side-by-side with The Wireline Group team to make telematics a competitive advantage for their fleet."

