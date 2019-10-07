Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for September 2019 was 1,131, down 7 from the 1,138 counted in August 2019, and up 127 from the 1,004 counted in September 2018. The international offshore rig count for September 2019 was 242, down 2 from the 244 counted in August 2019, and up 38 from the 204 counted in September 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for September 2019 was 878, down 48 from the 926 counted in August 2019, and down 175 from the 1,053 counted in September 2018. The average Canadian rig count for September 2019 was 132, down 10 from the 142 counted in August 2019, and down 69 from the 201 counted in September 2018.

The worldwide rig count for September 2019 was 2,141, down 65 from the 2,206 counted in August 2019, and down 117 from the 2,258 counted in September 2018.

September 2019 Rig Counts

September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 158 31 189 -5 164 30 194 167 25 192 Europe 134 42 176 -17 142 51 193 56 30 86 Africa 94 21 115 0 97 18 115 90 19 109 Middle East 370 55 425 9 363 53 416 347 48 395 Asia Pacific 133 93 226 6 128 92 220 140 82 222 International 889 242 1,131 -7 894 244 1,138 800 204 1,004 United States 852 26 878 -48 900 26 926 1,033 20 1,053 Canada 131 1 132 -10 139 3 142 199 2 201 North America 983 27 1,010 -58 1,039 29 1,068 1,232 22 1,254 Worldwide 1,872 269 2,141 -65 1,933 273 2,206 2,032 226 2,258

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.

