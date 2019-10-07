Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for September 2019 was 1,131, down 7 from the 1,138 counted in August 2019, and up 127 from the 1,004 counted in September 2018. The international offshore rig count for September 2019 was 242, down 2 from the 244 counted in August 2019, and up 38 from the 204 counted in September 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for September 2019 was 878, down 48 from the 926 counted in August 2019, and down 175 from the 1,053 counted in September 2018. The average Canadian rig count for September 2019 was 132, down 10 from the 142 counted in August 2019, and down 69 from the 201 counted in September 2018.
The worldwide rig count for September 2019 was 2,141, down 65 from the 2,206 counted in August 2019, and down 117 from the 2,258 counted in September 2018.
September 2019 Rig Counts
September 2019
August 2019
September 2018
Land
Offshore
Total
Month
Land
Offshore
Total
Land
Offshore
Total
|Latin America
158
31
189
-5
164
30
194
167
25
192
|Europe
134
42
176
-17
142
51
193
56
30
86
|Africa
94
21
115
0
97
18
115
90
19
109
|Middle East
370
55
425
9
363
53
416
347
48
395
|Asia Pacific
133
93
226
6
128
92
220
140
82
222
|International
889
242
1,131
-7
894
244
1,138
800
204
1,004
|United States
852
26
878
-48
900
26
926
1,033
20
1,053
|Canada
131
1
132
-10
139
|
3
142
199
2
201
|North America
983
27
1,010
-58
1,039
29
1,068
1,232
22
1,254
|Worldwide
1,872
269
2,141
-65
1,933
273
2,206
2,032
226
2,258
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.
Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.
