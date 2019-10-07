The global automotive cross car beam market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Side-impact car crashes, also known as T-bone accidents, involve at least one vehicle that is impacted on the side. In several T-bone crashes, vehicles are compressed from the side and may result in fatal or serious injuries to occupants. T-bone crashes account for about one-fourth of the all fatal injuries occurring on roads across the world. Cross car beams enhance the safety of occupants by absorbing the impact energy of a side crash, reducing steering wheel dislocation, lowering passenger compartment vibrations, and providing better control and strength to the steering wheel. They are designed to support vehicle steering column, instrumental panel, HVAC system, airbags, and the entire dashboard. The growth of the global automotive cross car beam market directly depends on the production and sale of vehicles across the world.

As per Technavio, the manufacturers shift towards alternative raw materials and product designs, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market: Manufacturers shift towards alternative raw materials and product designs

Automotive component manufacturers are intensively focusing on reducing the overall weight of vehicles and associated components, without compromising on strength and operability. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the use of alternative lightweight composites in the manufacturing process to cater to such demands and are designing and producing high-performance vehicle components within a specific weight constraint. For instance, Faurecia SA is working on the development of cross car beams that comprise of a composite of glass fiber and carbon fiber. The composite material weighs about two-fifths of a conventional metal cross car beam and can meet stringent safety standards. Thus, the development of such lightweight and high-strength materials and profiles is likely to improve the automotive component manufacturing technology in the future.

"The emergence of additive manufacturing and shift of production to low-cost countries are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Cross Car Beam Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the globalautomotive cross car beam market by car-type (SUV/MPV, Hatchback, and Sedan) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the South American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the consistent increase in vehicle production sales across the region.

