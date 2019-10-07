BASF and Biomillenia today announced the signing of a microbiome discovery agreement. The collaboration aims to identify novel dermocosmetic active ingredients involved in promoting skin health.

The French company Biomillenia will contribute its unique microbiome-on-a-chip technology that has the ability to grow specific microbes and maintain a higher diversity of living microbes than with standard microbiology methods. It will allow BASF to explore how active ingredients can modulate the presence and growth of the skin microbiota, and consequently affect its health.

By bringing together interdisciplinary know-how from within the company as well as from external partners, BASF constantly expands its activities dedicated to developing solutions acting on or through the skin microbiota.

"The skin hosts a huge and varied microbiota and as such plays an important role in skin health. Biomillenia's ability to rapidly identify novel microbes and screen for active ingredients involved in promoting healthy skin will enable new research possibilities and market opportunities for BASF," said David Hérault, R&D Global Director of BASF Beauty Care Solutions.

"The microbiome is a vast natural pool of mostly undiscovered microbes that can be leveraged across several industries, including consumer health, agriculture, animal health and food. We are supporting companies in these sectors by providing access to our technology platform to culture and perform functional analysis of microbes in low volume droplets using proprietary lab-on-a-chip technology. In addition, our customers can gain access to our microbial culture collection and state of the art microbe isolation and sequencing technologies," said Dirk Loeffert, Ph.D., CEO of Biomillenia.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Biomillenia

Biomillenia harnesses smart microbes to restore the body's healthy balance and help prevent lifestyle diseases. Using its proprietary technology platform, the company is able to isolate strains of beneficial microbes based on their functional traits at speeds and in volumes that to date have not been feasible. Biomillenia's core strategy is to incorporate these smart microbes or compounds thereof into consumer or therapeutic products. Biomillenia also offers its microbiome platform to leading industry players in collaborative projects. The company is based in Romainville, France. Further information at www.biomillenia.com.

