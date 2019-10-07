Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
Tradegate
07.10.19
12:58 Uhr
129,00 Euro
+0,06
+0,05 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,74
128,94
13:19
128,64
128,88
13:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANAHER CORPORATION129,00+0,05 %