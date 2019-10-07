The global digital pathology market size is poised to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of digital pathology in education and training. Also, the increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users is anticipated to further boost the growth of the digital pathology market.

Digital pathology is increasingly being preferred by educational and training sectors for various education and training purposes. This is mainly because of its benefits, which include improved learning, standardization of study materials and enhanced accessibility to pathology information. In addition, the rising demand for online training facilities is further driving the need for digital pathology in various applications. Hence, the growing adoption of digital pathology in education and training will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Digital Pathology Companies:

3DHISTECH Ltd.

3DHISTECH Ltd. offers digital pathology services, software applications, and products such as digital slide scanner systems and tissue microarrayers. The company's key offerings include Pannoramic 250 Flash III, a digital scanner used for dual-mode based brightfield and fluorescent scanning operations. It has the capability to scan 250 slides through continuous loading. 3DHISTECH Ltd. also offers Pannoramic 1000, a whole slide scanner with a fully automatic capability to load and scan up to 1,000 slides.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates under various segments, which include life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company offers Aperio Digital Pathology Slide Scanners, which are used to perform whole slide imaging for fluorescent, brightfield, and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)-based specimens.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. manufactures equipment and reagents for research and medical diagnostic applications. The company's key product offerings in the digital pathology market include VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner, and Roche uPath enterprise software.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Hamamatsu Photonics KK has business operations under three segments, namely electron tube, opto-semiconductor, and imaging and measurement instruments. The company offers NanoZoomer S360 and NanoZoomer S210, which are the high-throughput whole slide scanners used in clinical laboratories and hospitals.

Huron Technologies International Inc.

Huron Technologies International Inc. offers a variety of high-throughput, real-time smart slide scanners such as TissueScope iQ and TissueScope LE. The company also offers search engines for digital pathology images, representing each image in a slide as an easily searchable smart barcode.

Technavio has segmented the digital pathology marketbased on the product and region.

Digital Pathology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Digital slide scanner

Software

Digital pathology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

