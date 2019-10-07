Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Worth $586 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market by Offering (AFM, Probes, Software), Grade (Industrial Grade, Research Grade), Applications (Materials Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductor & Electronics, Academics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market was valued at USD 441 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 586 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The key drivers of atomic force microscopy is committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development. Also, high demand for 3D ICs from semiconductor and electronics industry is is expected to lay new growth opportunity for atomic force microscopy market during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57704156

Probes offering for Atomic Force Microscopy held the fastest market share in 2019

The market for probes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Probes play a dominant role in the AFM market, in terms of volume, as the lifecycle of probes is shorter than the complete atomic force microscope, thereby leading to a higher requirement for probes than AFM.

Industrial grade to hold the largest market share in Atomic Force Microscopy market during the forecast year

The demand for indusrial grade microscopes is propelled by high-quality images to detect defects in miniaturized products. Hence, industrial grade AFM are more in demand owing to their high precision in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures and defects in nanomaterials.

Semiconductors and electronics to hold the fastest market share in Atomic Force Microscopy market during the forecasted year

Semiconductors and electronics is expected to grow at the highest rate. The semiconductor industry is one of the major industries using advanced microscopes such as transmission electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, 3D optical microscopes, and confocal microscopes. AFM is used extensively in the semiconductor industry for R&D, quality control (QC), monitoring process development, and failure analysis. The growing demand for miniature transistor chips, nanoelectronics, quantum dots, and optoelectronics is the key factor surging the demand for microscopes in the semiconductor industry

Browse in-depth TOC on "Atomic Force Microscopy Market"

107 - Tables

32 - Figures

161 - Pages

Request Sample Pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57704156

APAC hold the largest market share between 2019 and 2024

The growth of the atomic force microscopy in APAC market can be attributed to the growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials at lower costs.

The major players in Atomic Force Microscopy market are Bruker (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Oxforfd Instrumenst (UK), Nanosurf (Switzerland), WITec (Germany), NT-MDT (Russia), NanoMagnetics Instruments (UK), Nanonics Imaging (Israel).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Nanorobotics Market by Type (Nanomanipulator (Electron Microscope and Scanning Probe Microscope), Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided, and Bacteria-Based), Application (Nanomedicine, Biomedical, and Mechanical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/atomic-force-microscopy-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/atomic-force-microscopy.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg