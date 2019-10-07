- Tens of billions of dollars can potentially be saved yearly from the implementation of digital therapeutics software.

The world-leading Department of Physiotherapy of the University of Melbourne, Australia, has published a multi-year, independent scientific study of exercise adherence among patients recovering from orthopaedic injuries in the American Journal of Physical Medicine Rehabilitation.

The study confirms a significantly positive impact on prescribed outpatient exercise adherence when using digital exercise prescription platform Physitrack.

The results of the study, the first independent one conducted at such scale, suggest that the use of Physitrack has a positive impact on the effectiveness of physiotherapy treatment as well as the quality and speed of patient recovery, which in turn reduce direct and indirect costs of rehabilitation.

Henrik Molin, CEO co-founder of Physitrack says: "We are very excited to see the results from this groundbreaking study from the University of Melbourne. The extrapolation of the results mean that major reductions in costs associated with rehabilitation can be achieved using Physitrack's technology. Given the global monetary scope of the problem hundreds of billions of dollars globally via the direct cost of treatment to insurers and public healthcare systems, and indirect costs such as absences and lower productivity among the working population means wider implementation of Physitrack can save society tens of billions of dollars per year."

The study is available in its entirety in the American Journal of Physical Medicine Rehabilitation: October 2019 Volume 98 Issue 10 p 850-858.

About Physitrack

Physitrack is a world leader in the provision of digital therapeutics and Telehealth solutions to tens of thousands of healthcare providers and millions of patients in 102 countries. Physitrack is one of the first Mobility Partners of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: APPL) and was part of the first cohort of the UK National Health Service's digitalHealth.london accelerator.

