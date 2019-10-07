Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JP)(TSXV:JP.WT)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt: LVH2)(Berlin:LVH2). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has signed a Software License and Equipment Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("RCL"). The Agreement outlines an order for two (2) of the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") platforms for an initial six (6) month trial period. The agreement also outlines financial terms for additional product installations contingent on the success of the trial period.

RCL intends to trial the Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs on one of Royal Caribbean International's Oasis Class ships in 2020, subject to completion of development of the project and RCL's compliance testing. These vessels are the largest, most innovative cruise ships in the world, each measuring more than 1,180 feet in length and accommodating more than 6,600 guests.

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "This is another major milestone for our Company. The Jackpot Blitz™ has successfully launched in more than 40 cruise ship casinos to date, and we are excited to further demonstrate how effectively our product can automate poker operations onboard to reduce costs and increase revenues. We are very excited to grow our share of the cruise ship casino poker market through this agreement with Royal Caribbean."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562058/Jackpot-Digital-Signs-Agreement-with-Royal-Caribbean-Cruises-Ltd