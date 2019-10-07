The global edible flakes market size is poised to grow by USD 8.3 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of healthy diet. Also, the increase in the use of edible flakes in snack products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the edible flakes market.

The increase in diseases and ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, stress, high blood pressure due to an unhealthy lifestyle has made people aware of the importance of a healthy diet to stay fit. Edible flakes such as oats and muesli are rich in proteins and fibers, and they have low calorific value. Thus, vendors are using them to launch innovative products that have a high nutritional value to cater to the demands of people who prefer a healthy diet. Thus, the growing adoption of healthy diets is expected to boost the edible flakes market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Edible Flakes Companies:

Baggry's India Ltd.

Baggry's India Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of various edible products, such as muesli, oats, flakes, bran, and organic products. Under the flakes category, the company offers various products, such as Corn Flakes Real Honey and Corn Flakes Almond Honey.

Dr. August Oetker KG

Dr. August Oetker KG has business operations under various segments, which include food; beer and non-alcoholic beverages; and sparkling wine, wine and spirits. Some of the key edible flakes products offered by the company are Dr. Oetker Vitalis Roasted Muesli and Dr. Oetker Vitalis Double Chocolate Muesli.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. operates under various segments, which include North America Retail; Convenience stores foodservice; Europe Australia, Asia Latin America; and pet. The company offers edible flakes under brands such as Country Corn Flakes and Total.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. offers edible flakes products, such as Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal, Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats Blueberry Cereal, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereals with Marshmallows and others. In December 2018, the company added a new flavor, honey nut, in the Frosted Flakes brand.

Marico Ltd.

Marico Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include coconut oil, hair oil, premium hair nourishment, skin care, male grooming and styling, healthy foods, and edible oils. The company offers oats and muesli products under the Saffola brand.

Technavio has segmented the edible flakes marketbased on the distribution channel and region.

Edible Flakes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Edible Flakes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

