InnoCan Pharma Corp: InnoCan Pharma Announces Patent Application to Enable CBD Targeted Injections

CALGARY, ALBERTA and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / InnoCan Pharma Corporation ("InnoCan" or the "Company") (CSE:INNO) announces that Yissum Research and Development Company ("Yissum"), the commercial arm of Hebrew University (Jerusalem), has filed a provisional patent covering a unique cannabinoids loaded liposome platform technology developed under the Company's funded research agreement ( the "Yissum Agreement").

InnoCan's project with Yissum is targeted at developing a breakthrough technology platform that enables the delivery of cannabinoids by injection of hydrogel-cannabinoid-loaded (such as CBD) liposomes into the blood stream or to a specific body part. The controlled release of CBD (or other cannabinoids) from the liposomes allows a continuous exposure of the patient to the cannabinoid and decreases the variations of CBD concentration in the blood caused by food intake or other physiological condition. Moreover, through injection of loaded liposomes, a greater portion of intact CBD can reach its target site, decreasing the total amount of CBD needed to achieve the desired therapeutic effect. The use of the technology is versatile and may be tailored to the development of different cannabinoids.

Iris Bincovich, InnoCan's CEO, noted, "This patent application is a concrete demonstration of the potential of Yissum's InnoCan-funded research. We are focused on developing a suite of CBD-oriented products to be commercialized. The liposome platform injection technology seeks to address the limitations of oral ingestion of CBD; particularly the loss of bioavailability and the otherwise lack of targeted internal delivery."

Liposomes are spherical vesicles composed of one or more layers of lipids that can carry drugs through the human vascular system. Liposomes are one of the most important and most successful internal delivery systems to date commercialized. There are currently approximately 15 FDA-approved liposomal drugs and many more are known to be in clinical trials. Liposomes are biocompatible and non-toxic and can improve drug performances: the drug can stay longer in the bloodstream (more availability) the distribution to target organs or body parts is improved. The liposomes formulation is based on existing approved FDA ingredients.

InnoCan entered into the Yissum Agreement - a research and development option agreement - with Yissum which entitles InnoCan to receive the research results of Yissum in respect of the development, design, preparation, characterization and evaluation of hydrogels containing CBD (or other cannabinoid) loaded liposomes and steroid (MPS) loaded liposomes. The Yissum Agreement provides InnoCan with an exclusive option for a worldwide license agreement with respect to

the results of the research under the agreement.

Professor Chezy Barenholz, the head researcher and supervisor under the Yissum Agreement, is the Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research in the Department of Biochemistry of the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem, Israel. He is a renowned specialist in biochemistry, biophysics, nanotechnology and cancer. He is a co-inventor of over 30 patent families, two of which underlie Doxil® for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancer (a doxorubicin remote-loaded sterically-stabilized ~100 nm liposome for treatment of cancer marketed by Johnson and Johnson). Professor Barenholz has been recognized by numerous awards for contributions to the field of liposome science. He received his B.Sc., M.Sc. (cum laude) and Ph.D. degrees, all in Biochemistry, from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. Professor Barenholz is also a member of InnoCan's Scientific Advisory Committee.

About InnoCan Pharma Corporation

InnoCan brings pharmacological rigour to the burgeoning CBD marketplace. The founders and officers of InnoCan collectively have extensive experience, and commercially successful records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally. InnoCan's business has three distinct operating segments relating to the incorporation in products of CBD in their formulation: (i) research, development, marketing, distribution and sales of InnoCan-branded OTC pharmaceutical products; (ii) research and development of non-pharmaceutical products for third parties in exchange for fees and/or royalties; and (iii) research and development of hydrogels containing liposomes intended for licensing or sale to third party pharmaceutical corporations for manufacturing, distribution and sales. http://innocanpharma.com/

