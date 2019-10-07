Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PAHQ ISIN: CA72765Q8829 Ticker-Symbol: P6MB 
Tradegate
02.10.19
15:45 Uhr
1,480 Euro
-0,040
-2,63 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,350
1,420
15:00
1,350
1,420
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD1,480-2,63 %