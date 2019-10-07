Seaborn Networks; EdgeUno: Seaborn and EdgeUno Partner to Deliver Managed Cloud Services

Expanding partnership will result in new hosting options in the Americas

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2019,announced today an expansion of their partnership with the launch of Latin American managed cloud and datacenter services.

The move comes amid Seaborn's targeted expansion into the Latin American market. Seaborn launched IP and SD-WAN networks in Brazil in the past few months and, in partnership with EdgeUno as its managed cloud service provider, the two companies have deployed unique virtualized cloud infrastructure technology to provide clients with both physical and virtual infrastructure as a service - not just in Brazil, but throughout the region.

"We live in a results-first world where a product list is no longer of interest to customers. They need customized solutions, and each customer's needs in this space are very specific," says Seaborn's COO Andy Bax. "Seaborn has built a reputation for delivering creative, customer-centric solutions; and our partnership with EdgeUno integrates our capacity/IP solutions into the bare-metal and cloud computing markets with a level of coverage customers can't find elsewhere."

"These are the types of partnerships we dreamed of when we first started," says EdgeUno CEO Mehmet Akcin. "Our goal has always been to offer users in Latin America the most seamless internet experience possible, and now, thanks to Seaborn, we have more options than ever to help make that happen."

About Seaborn:

Unique among independent cable operators, Seaborn fully operates and maintains its submarine and terrestrial cable infrastructure. POPs, terrestrial backhaul, landing stations and subsea cable are all under Seaborn's control, regardless of who the anchor tenant or other customer may be. Seaborn also has its own primary and disaster recovery NOCs. Additionally, Seaborn activates capacity and services faster than anyone else in the industry.

About EdgeUno :

Co-founded in Silicon Valley by former Microsoft, Yahoo! and Terremark executives, EdgeUno provides unparalleled datacenter and managed cloud services focused in Latin America. EdgeUno entered the market in 2019 by acquiring major Colombian service provider RedUno with the goal of making it simpler to deploy and operate infrastructure across Latin America. EdgeUno has recently expanded its footprint to Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

