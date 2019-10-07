iCAD, Inc.: ProFound AI Platform Featured at Journées Francophones de Radiologie Congress in Paris

iCAD to Showcase Entire ProFound AI Platform, including its Solutions for 2D Mammography and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis in Paris at Medical Conference

NASHUA, N.H. and PARIS, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the full ProFound AI platform will be featured in the iCAD exhibition booth (#226A) at the Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR) Congress in Paris from October 11-14, 2019. The ProFound AI Platform includes both ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), which was CE marked in March 2018 and FDA cleared in December 2018, as well as ProFound AI for 2D Mammography, which was CE marked in July 2019.



"ProFound AI for DBT is the first and only artificial intelligence software for DBT that is clinically proven to enhance breast cancer screening, reduce false positives and unnecessary recalls, and cut reading time for radiologists by more than half. Its use continues to increase in France, as well as a growing number of countries worldwide, as more clinicians discover the benefits it offers," said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. "This revolutionary technology improves radiologists' confidence and optimizes workflow and operational efficiencies, even with the most challenging cases to read, such as those with dense breasts."

ProFound AI for 2D Mammography and ProFound AI for DBT are high-performing workflow solutions featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence capabilities. Trained with one of the largest available datasets, the software is designed to rapidly and accurately analyze each image and provide radiologists with key information, such as Certainty of Finding lesion and Case Scores, which assists in clinical decision-making and prioritizing caseloads. It also features the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence, which allows for continuously improved performance via ongoing updates.

Positive clinical data from a large reader study involving ProFound AI for DBT were recently published in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. According to the study, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8 percent, reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent, and slashed reading time for radiologists by 52.7 percent.1 Additionally, ProFound AI cut reading time by up to 57.4 percent for radiologists reading cases with dense breasts.2

"The arrival of ProFound AI marks a real technological advancement in the development of breast cancer detection tools. I use ProFound AI in my daily practice, and it helps me in my diagnostic decision making," said Corinne Balleyguier, MD, PhD, radiologist at Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus, Villejuif, France. "In the beginning, I was skeptical about how AI could help me, but I quickly understood the undeniable assistance ProFound AI could bring, especially with subtle lesions and complex cases."

iCAD will also be hosting a symposium during the JFR congress, titled "AI- The New Partner for Radiologists in Breast Cancer Detection" on Sunday, October 13, at 12:30 in Conference Room #251, featuring Dr. Balleyguier.

ProFound AI for DBT was FDA-cleared, CE marked, and Health Canada licensed in 2018. ProFound AI for 2D Mammography was CE marked in July 2019. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

