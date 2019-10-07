With the Expensify Card, employees no longer need receipts for business purchases, and admins save time processing expenses with continuous reconciliation and realtime compliance notifications.

Expensify announced today the Expensify Card, its free corporate card for companies of all sizes. The corporate card is a natural extension of the Expensify platform, which is used by more companies than any other expense software in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005169/en/

With the Expensify Card, employees no longer need receipts for business purchases, and admins save time processing expenses with continuous reconciliation and realtime compliance notifications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The Expensify Card offers the most reliable, consistent view of your company's spend, all in one place," says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "Expensify started as a corporate card way back in 2008, before we decided to focus on expense, so it's fun to see the product come full circle with a card that naturally extends our existing platform. The card will make life even easier for our customers, who no longer have to worry about lost receipts, late fees, or accidental overspending."

When an employee swipes the Expensify Card, each card transaction automatically inputs expense details and generates an audit-protected receipt, automatically completing the expense report and sharing transactions with admins in realtime. On the admin side, daily settlement allows for unmatched cardholder limits and a lower risk of employee overspending, so there are no surprises at the end of the month. Admins also benefit from realtime compliance notifications that keep their cardholders within expense policy guidelines, which expedites the submission and approval process.

Additional advantages of the Expensify Card include:

Continuous reconciliation of approved expenses between Expensify and integrated accounting systems so admins maintain a realtime picture of company financials.

of approved expenses between Expensify and integrated accounting systems so admins maintain a realtime picture of company financials. Spend controls and card limits on unapproved expenses so companies can proactively manage cash flow and ensure policy compliance.

and card limits on unapproved expenses so companies can proactively manage cash flow and ensure policy compliance. No fees, interest, commitments, or personal guarantees. Employees and admins can access the exclusive benefits of the card with ease and confidence.

Employees and admins can access the exclusive benefits of the card with ease and confidence. Exclusive perks from Amazon Web Services, Stripe, PagerDuty, Bill.com, Intercom, Highfive, Carta, Guideline, Stack Overflow, Gusto, SendGrid and more to help business run smoothly.

In addition to the current suite of perks and functionality, Expensify will continue to roll out even more time-saving benefits for the Expensify Card in the coming months.

Ready to get started with the Expensify Card? Sign up today at card.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is the world's most widely-used receipt tracking and expense management app. Whether you're working for yourself, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, Expensify helps you ditch the spreadsheet so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the Expensify mobile app or sign up at use.expensify.com today because you weren't born to do expenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005169/en/

Contacts:

James Dean, press@expensify.com