New mobile app is the first single key-less access protocol for all types of ATM top boxes, safes and doors

TMD Security announced today the launch of One Touch Access Security, a mobile app for securely opening and closing locks on ATM top boxes, safes and a wide variety of access points including secure rooms and branches. The One Touch Access Security app is secure, fast, and easy-to-use, available for mobile phone and PDA, and removes the need for physical keys and cards.

When the authorised branch staff, Cash-In-Transit (CIT) personnel or service engineer is in close proximity to the lock, the central TMD Access Management server application, which provisions and schedules access for all locks in the system, automatically checks the user ID, access schedule, and the IDs of the mobile device and lock. If all the credentials are correct, a One-Time- Password (OTC) is instantly generated and the lock opens.

The industry problem is that there are many different access protocols for ATM top box, safe and access door which means that branch staff, CITs and service engineers need to carry numerous keys and cards. Managing these keys and cards is inefficient and time is wasted travelling to key centres to collect and return keys or waiting for a keyholder to be present during the visit. Keys and cards can also get lost and stolen.

''Our One Touch Access Security app is a 'game-changing' feature of TMD Access Management,'' said Cees Heuker of Hoek, CEO, TMD Security. ''The app is unique because it provides one consistent way to open all types of locks and ensures access is fast, easy and secure. We are committed to help ATM deployers, CITs and service providers reduce operational costs by removing the need for handling physical keys. TMD Access Management is already live and deployed by two banks in Europe and we have pilots in EMEA, APAC and the Americas."

One Touch Access Security and TMD Access Management will be demoed at ATM Cyber Security 2019 and Europe ATM Payments Innovation Summit.

Company profile

TMD Security is the global leader in ATM security and access management solutions with headquarters in Europe and sales and support in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

