The end-to-end starter package allows customers to deploy utility applications developed to the LoRaWAN standard without needing prior IoT experience

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and Digimondo, a leading provider of secure and powerful Internet of Things (IoT)-based software solutions, announced the availability of a new end-to-end smart utilities starter package based on Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol. The end-to-end-solution simplifies the deployment and operation of a LoRaWAN network and allows municipal utilities insight into how solutions developed to the LoRaWAN standard could benefit their utility processes and applications.

"Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol deliver a comprehensive platform for streamlining the development of IoT solutions," said Christopher Rath, CEO of Digimondo. "Digimondo's smart utilities starter package provides customers the software, hardware and experience necessary to create smart utility networks that offer real advantages for efficiency and cost savings. This gives customers everything they need to quickly deploy proven LoRa-based smart utility applications without needing extensive prior experience with IoT technologies."

"We operate our own LoRaWAN infrastructure with the LoRaWAN protocol and Digimondo's smart utilities starter package," said Richard Mastenbroek, board member of Stadtwerke Kaiserslautern. "The package lays the foundations for the digitization of our city and the optimization of internal processes. The city's new LoRaWAN-based infrastructure will be offered to citizens, businesses and other city groups in the upcoming years."

A major challenge for all municipal utilities is the digitization of their processes, which is a radical change in the history of municipal utilities. Municipal utilities need a technology solution to digitally transform utility operations and deliver quick results without great effort or expense. The Digimondo starter package delivers this for the local municipalities. The starter package includes licenses for Digimondo's software solutions, the Firefly LoRaWAN-based network server and the niota data hub, training for employees, support, several devices, and LoRa-based gateways. The applications are deployed within a few weeks and municipal utilities have a LoRa-based solution that helps meet its challenges of digitization.

"Digimondo's starter package enables customers to focus on creating effective smart utilities applications that offer their business a clear return on investment (ROI)," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "With a simplified end-to-end smart utilities solution, customers are able to gain tangible experience with LoRa devices and IoT, accelerating the growth of smart metering solutions and the adoption of the LoRaWAN protocol."

Semtech and Digimondo will exhibit at Metering Days 2019, taking place October 9-10, 2019 in Fulda, Germany. For more information, visit the conference website.

About Semtech's LoRa Devices

Semtech's LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Digimondo

Digimondo is a leader in secure and powerful IoT software solutions. Proven successful solutions include Digimondo's IoT data hub, niota, and LoRaWAN network server, Firefly. niota offers customers the ability to implement complex IoT use cases with flexibility and ease, providing the normalization of data from different sources, and seamless integration with many networking protocols. Digimondo also offers its award-winning LoRaWAN network server, Firefly, which displays LoRaWAN-capable data packets in real time. Digimondo's customers include municipal utilities, Industry 4.0, and facility management and building automation companies. Further projects create powerful dashboards, 3D data visualization and end user applications. For more information, visit www.digimondo.de/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

