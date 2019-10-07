The global advanced and predictive analytics tools market size is poised to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005464/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global advanced and predictive analytics tools market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 158-page research report with TOC on "Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market Analysis Report by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023" at

Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing use of advanced and predictive analytics for fraud detection. Also, the increase in the use of IoT and the need for real-time data analytics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the advanced and predictive analytics tools market.

The number of fraudulent cases is increasing rapidly, owing to an increase in the number of transactions and the advent of big data. In addition to operational inefficiency, fraud can lead to massive revenue loss. Thus, the use of analytical tools is increasing, as they help in enhancing fraud detection capabilities. The implementation of advanced and predictive analytics helps in the identification of actual and expected fraud within an organization. Thus, the increasing use of advanced and predictive analytics will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Companies:

Alteryx Inc.

Alteryx Inc. has business operations under various categories, namely Alteryx designer, Alteryx server, Alteryx connect, Alteryx promote, and Alteryx data sets. Alteryx designer offers predictive analytics tools for regression analysis, ARIMA modeling, neural networks, decision trees, and time series modeling, to provide intelligence in areas such as sales and consumer trends or product and inventory forecasts.

CGI Inc.

CGI Inc. provides application development, integration and maintenance, technology infrastructure management, and business process services. The company offers advanced analytics to navigate and manage data with the use of cognitive systems and AI.

Fair Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac Corp. offers analytics and decision management software tools that clients can use to create their own custom decision management applications and FICO decision management suite. The company's FICO Analytic Modeler Scorecard Professional offers advanced analytics to develop transparent models that align with business expectations, meet regulatory requirements, and ease the audit process.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. provides the portfolio of enterprise AI, analytics and data management platforms. It also offers cloud data services, talent management solutions, and customized solutions by industry. IBM SPSS Software offers predictive analytics with capabilities spanning ad-hoc statistical analysis, predictive modeling, data mining, text analytics, optimization, real-time scoring, and ML.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp. operates business under three segments, which include productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The company's Machine Learning Studio offers interactive data exploration and visualization, training ML models, and real-time predictive processing.

Technavio has segmented the advanced and predictive analytics tools marketbased on the deployment and region.

Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cloud

On-premise

Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Analytics Market- Global Analytics Market by solution (services and software) and end-users (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Customer Analytics Applications Market- Global Customer Analytics Applications Market by end-users (retail, BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005464/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com