Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2019) - Spacefy Inc . (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy") , the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol OTC: SPFYF.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPFYF/overview.

Spacefy is also pleased to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

"Now that Spacefy is listed on the OTCQB, and has attained DTC eligibility, we've made it materially easier for US-based investors who are intrigued by sharing economy businesses to buy shares in our company," said Spacefy CEO Russ Patterson. "This is an important step in our plans to tell our compelling story to wider audiences and materially grow our investor base."

Spacefy's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol CSE: SPFY, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRA: YSP.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About The Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Spacefy also offers Production Financing Services, helping creators to tap into government grants and tax labour rebate programs for film, TV and Internet projects.

