Adevinta ASA: Adevinta's leboncoin Group finalises the acquisition of Argus Group

The acquisition enables leboncoin Group to create the most extensive offer in France's online second-hand car market.



Oslo, 7 October 2019: Adevinta announces that leboncoin Group , France's number one peer-to-peer website and leading online marketplace for cars, property and jobs, has today finalised the acquisition of Argus Group . Argus Group is one of France's leading players in digital marketing services to the automotive industry in France.

Adevinta continues to invest in strengthening its key markets, while deepening its offers in core verticals (Real Estate, Cars and Jobs).

"Today's closing enables us to rapidly implement our robust integration plans and to realise the positive synergies that leboncoin and Argus will create together," said Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta. "We are excited about building our leadership position in the French online car market, and we look forward to welcoming the Argus Group to Adevinta's family."

Antoine Jouteau, CEO of leboncoin Group, commented, "Argus' expertise, pricing tool and penetration of the professional market for second-hand car trade have an impressive track record in the French market. When combined with our data knowledge, expertise and strong position, our new solutions will be totally unique, enabling car professionals to get innovative offers to market even faster."

Leboncoin Group will focus on developing Argus' activities in line with its objectives and those of the wider Adevinta Group, notably by accelerating digitisation and refocusing international expansion within Adevinta's portfolio of marketplaces.

About Leboncoin

The number one peer-to-peer website in France, leboncoin is the leading online marketplace for cars, property and jobs. It is used every month by 28 million unique visitors (Médiamétrie, March 2019). In a survey of French consumers, leboncoin was rated France's 4th most useful company (IFOP 2017 'Terre de Sienne' usefulness study), valued for the range of its offer and the ease of the transactions it facilitates every day. In a context of strong growth, leboncoin is committed to the well-being of its 1000 employees, coming top five in France's 'Great Place To Work' rankings. Today, leboncoin is a Group that encompasses the classified ad sites Agriaffaires (agricultural equipment), TrucksCorner (heavy trucks), MachineryZone (construction), A Vendre A Louer (property), Paycar (P2P payment for vehicles), Locasun (B2C holiday rental), and the second hand fashion website Videdressing, L'Argus (second hand cars) as well as a startup accelerator. Leboncoin Group is part of Adevinta, a marketplaces group listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX in Brazil.

About L'Argus

Founded in 1927, Argus is a family and independent company and has been a privileged partner of the car business professionals, and is permeated by a culture of continuous evolution and innovation. Our growth and diversification strategy has enabled us to develop a rich and varied product portfolio, intended for professionals, including car manufacturers, distributors, dealers, auction houses, etc. This range of unique services combines performance and simplicity, and is 100% dedicated to greater commercial and financial efficiency. Today we offer a range of services structured around five strategic directions: Argus Information, Argus Valuation, Argus Solution, Argus Acquisition and Argus Consulting. Because the world is changing and mutations are accelerating, we must support our clients in these major evolutions and assist them in achieving their own digital transformation. Today's Argus has 250 involved and committed employees based in Paris, Nantes and Casablanca (Morocco).

