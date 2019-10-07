Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Tradegate
07.10.19
09:43 Uhr
12,285 Euro
-0,080
-0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,480
12,505
15:01
12,485
12,505
15:01
07.10.2019 | 14:29
(60 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Danske Bank: Notice regarding early termination

Company announcement







 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 -12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95





07 October 2019


Notice regarding early termination

We refer to the Danske Bank A/S Warrant and Certificate Programme Base Prospectus dated 18 June 2018 and the supplements thereto dated 24 July 2018, 3 October 2018, 9 October 2018, 19 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 18 January 2019 and 26 February 2019)

This is a Termination Notice pursuant to Condition 5 (Exercise, Early Termination and Settlement) of the Conditions with respect to each Series of Securities set out in the Table below (the "In-Scope Securities"). Any position in any of the securities below by close of trading on the Final Reference Date will be redeemed at the unit value.

TABLE

Short name for the certificateISINReference itemReference item ISIN
BULL COLO X2 DBDK0060641405COLOBDK0060448595
BEAR COLO X2 DBDK0060641595COLOBDK0060448595
BULL CHRH X2 DBDK0060641678CHRDK0060227585
BEAR CHRH X2 DBDK0060641751CHRDK0060227585
BULL ISS X2 DBDK0060641835ISSDK0060542181
BEAR ISS X2 DBDK0060641918ISSDK0060542181
BULL CARL X2 DBDK0060603587CARLBDK0010181759
BEAR CARL X2 DBDK0060603660CARLBDK0010181759
BULL DSV X2 DBDK0060603744DSVDK0060079531
BEAR DSV X2 DBDK0060603827DSVDK0060079531
BULL FLS X2 DBDK0060603900FLSDK0010234467
BEAR FLS X2 DBDK0060604049FLSDK0010234467
BULL NOVO X2 DBDK0060604122NOVOBDK0060534915
BEAR NOVO X2 DBDK0060604205NOVOBDK0060534915
BULL NZYM X2 DBDK0060604395NZYMBDK0060336014
BEAR NZYM X2 DBDK0060604478NZYMBDK0060336014
BULL PAND X2 DBDK0060604551PNDORADK0060252690
BEAR PAND X2 DBDK0060604635PNDORADK0060252690
BULL VWS X2 DBDK0060604718VWSDK0010268606
BEAR VWS X2 DBDK0060604981VWSDK0010268606
BULL GEN X2 DBDK0060750370GENDK0010272202
BEAR GEN X2 DBDK0060750453GENDK0010272202

The following Final Reference Date, Record Date, Scheduled Expiration Date and Scheduled Cash Settlement Date shall apply to all In-Scope Securities.

Final Reference Date05 November 2019
Record Date07 November 2019
Scheduled Expiration Date05 November 2019
Scheduled Cash Settlement Date15 November 2019


Yours faithfully
Danske Bank A/S

Contact:
Equity Trading, Markus Drott, tel. +45 45 14 39 19


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)