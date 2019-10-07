Danske Bank: Notice regarding early termination

|Company announcement
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 -12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
07 October 2019
Notice regarding early termination
We refer to the Danske Bank A/S Warrant and Certificate Programme Base Prospectus dated 18 June 2018 and the supplements thereto dated 24 July 2018, 3 October 2018, 9 October 2018, 19 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 18 January 2019 and 26 February 2019)
This is a Termination Notice pursuant to Condition 5 (Exercise, Early Termination and Settlement) of the Conditions with respect to each Series of Securities set out in the Table below (the "In-Scope Securities"). Any position in any of the securities below by close of trading on the Final Reference Date will be redeemed at the unit value.
TABLE
|Short name for the certificate
|ISIN
|Reference item
|Reference item ISIN
|BULL COLO X2 DB
|DK0060641405
|COLOB
|DK0060448595
|BEAR COLO X2 DB
|DK0060641595
|COLOB
|DK0060448595
|BULL CHRH X2 DB
|DK0060641678
|CHR
|DK0060227585
|BEAR CHRH X2 DB
|DK0060641751
|CHR
|DK0060227585
|BULL ISS X2 DB
|DK0060641835
|ISS
|DK0060542181
|BEAR ISS X2 DB
|DK0060641918
|ISS
|DK0060542181
|BULL CARL X2 DB
|DK0060603587
|CARLB
|DK0010181759
|BEAR CARL X2 DB
|DK0060603660
|CARLB
|DK0010181759
|BULL DSV X2 DB
|DK0060603744
|DSV
|DK0060079531
|BEAR DSV X2 DB
|DK0060603827
|DSV
|DK0060079531
|BULL FLS X2 DB
|DK0060603900
|FLS
|DK0010234467
|BEAR FLS X2 DB
|DK0060604049
|FLS
|DK0010234467
|BULL NOVO X2 DB
|DK0060604122
|NOVOB
|DK0060534915
|BEAR NOVO X2 DB
|DK0060604205
|NOVOB
|DK0060534915
|BULL NZYM X2 DB
|DK0060604395
|NZYMB
|DK0060336014
|BEAR NZYM X2 DB
|DK0060604478
|NZYMB
|DK0060336014
|BULL PAND X2 DB
|DK0060604551
|PNDORA
|DK0060252690
|BEAR PAND X2 DB
|DK0060604635
|PNDORA
|DK0060252690
|BULL VWS X2 DB
|DK0060604718
|VWS
|DK0010268606
|BEAR VWS X2 DB
|DK0060604981
|VWS
|DK0010268606
|BULL GEN X2 DB
|DK0060750370
|GEN
|DK0010272202
|BEAR GEN X2 DB
|DK0060750453
|GEN
|DK0010272202
The following Final Reference Date, Record Date, Scheduled Expiration Date and Scheduled Cash Settlement Date shall apply to all In-Scope Securities.
|Final Reference Date
|05 November 2019
|Record Date
|07 November 2019
|Scheduled Expiration Date
|05 November 2019
|Scheduled Cash Settlement Date
|15 November 2019
Yours faithfully
Danske Bank A/S
Contact:
Equity Trading, Markus Drott, tel. +45 45 14 39 19