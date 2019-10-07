Danske Bank: Notice regarding early termination

Company announcement















07 October 2019





Notice regarding early termination

We refer to the Danske Bank A/S Warrant and Certificate Programme Base Prospectus dated 18 June 2018 and the supplements thereto dated 24 July 2018, 3 October 2018, 9 October 2018, 19 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 18 January 2019 and 26 February 2019)

This is a Termination Notice pursuant to Condition 5 (Exercise, Early Termination and Settlement) of the Conditions with respect to each Series of Securities set out in the Table below (the "In-Scope Securities"). Any position in any of the securities below by close of trading on the Final Reference Date will be redeemed at the unit value.

TABLE

Short name for the certificate ISIN Reference item Reference item ISIN BULL COLO X2 DB DK0060641405 COLOB DK0060448595 BEAR COLO X2 DB DK0060641595 COLOB DK0060448595 BULL CHRH X2 DB DK0060641678 CHR DK0060227585 BEAR CHRH X2 DB DK0060641751 CHR DK0060227585 BULL ISS X2 DB DK0060641835 ISS DK0060542181 BEAR ISS X2 DB DK0060641918 ISS DK0060542181 BULL CARL X2 DB DK0060603587 CARLB DK0010181759 BEAR CARL X2 DB DK0060603660 CARLB DK0010181759 BULL DSV X2 DB DK0060603744 DSV DK0060079531 BEAR DSV X2 DB DK0060603827 DSV DK0060079531 BULL FLS X2 DB DK0060603900 FLS DK0010234467 BEAR FLS X2 DB DK0060604049 FLS DK0010234467 BULL NOVO X2 DB DK0060604122 NOVOB DK0060534915 BEAR NOVO X2 DB DK0060604205 NOVOB DK0060534915 BULL NZYM X2 DB DK0060604395 NZYMB DK0060336014 BEAR NZYM X2 DB DK0060604478 NZYMB DK0060336014 BULL PAND X2 DB DK0060604551 PNDORA DK0060252690 BEAR PAND X2 DB DK0060604635 PNDORA DK0060252690 BULL VWS X2 DB DK0060604718 VWS DK0010268606 BEAR VWS X2 DB DK0060604981 VWS DK0010268606 BULL GEN X2 DB DK0060750370 GEN DK0010272202 BEAR GEN X2 DB DK0060750453 GEN DK0010272202

The following Final Reference Date, Record Date, Scheduled Expiration Date and Scheduled Cash Settlement Date shall apply to all In-Scope Securities.

Final Reference Date 05 November 2019 Record Date 07 November 2019 Scheduled Expiration Date 05 November 2019 Scheduled Cash Settlement Date 15 November 2019



Yours faithfully

Danske Bank A/S

Contact:

Equity Trading, Markus Drott, tel. +45 45 14 39 19