Findit, Inc. Books Additional Topical CBD Orders for Fourth Quarter

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 /?Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has received additional purchase orders, one from a new merchant along with a previous buyer. The new buyer has placed a P.O. for the complete Urban CBD Collective topical line, that consists of 36 different SKUs. The initial order consists of 500 of each SKU, is scheduled to be shipped by the first week of November. This P.O. is in addition to the four other purchase orders that are scheduled to ship in October and the end of November. These sales will be booked as revenue in the fourth quarter.

Chad Corzine Director of Brand Partnerships at Findit, Inc. stated "Having spent 10 years in the consumer goods industry I understand the importance of having a price point competitive product line in a trending category that could reach 20 Billion dollars a year by 2024 according to Forbes contributor writer Iris Dorbian. Positioning ourselves now with major retailers and distribution channels is a key to our strategy to be a part of the growth potential in the CBD space over the years to come. This new order comes from a buyer that has an established distribution sales force catering to retail stores throughout the United States, These store are looking to carry CBD Topicals at price points that Findit, the buyer and the retailer have profit margins, while providing competitive prices to the end consumer."

With the addition of these purchase order, sales for the fourth quarter are estimated to surpass $300,000.00. This exceeds all revenue for the entire 2018 year.

Findit is currently reaching out to other sales channels and buyers for major retailers to carry Urban CBD Collective as well as offering private labeling to buyers. Findit sees the opportunity within the CBD Topical space as a way to self -fund the development of the new Native Findit App instead of raising outside funds that would create dilution to our shareholders.

Findit, Inc. owns the social networking content management platform Findit.com. that provides online marketing services to members along with offering each and every member the same tools and services within Findit that we use to assist members in increasing their online presence in search engines and social networking sites.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

