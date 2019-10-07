Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Prospecting Program Reports Significant Gold Mineralization on Hailstone Property in Northern Saskatchewan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has received the final results from the 2019 prospecting program on its Hailstone Property located in the La Ronge Area, Northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights of the Hailstone Property:

Recent field work has confirmed the presence of numerous gold and base metal occurrences in the Asbell Bay target area (see Figure 2) in a prospective monzonite intrusive with grab samples returning grades of up to 15.9 g/t gold

Gold mineralization was detected in isolated exposures across the 1.5 km north south extent of the intrusive proximal to northeast trending shear zones and the belt bounding McLennan Lake Tectonic Zone

The property is flanked by a number of small but high grade historical gold mines (see Figure 1) in geological environments similar to that found at the Hailstone Property

Pelangio's CEO Ingrid Hibbard commented, "We are extremely pleased with our early prospecting results at our Hailstone property located in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt. We anticipate an aggressive target development program to be initiated in 2020 to develop new drill targets."

Geological Description

The Hailstone Property is located within the Central Metavolcanic Belt of the La Ronge Domain of north-central Saskatchewan, which represents a portion of the Paleoproterozoic Trans-Hudson Orogeny. The Property comprises a southwest-northeast trending metavolcanic succession intruded by multi-phase intrusive rocks of the Berven Lake Pluton. Gold and copper mineralization on the Property is hosted within quartz veins and quartz rich pegmatite dikes associated with southwest-northeast trending shear zones subsidiary to the terrane-bounding McLennan Lake Tectonic Zone.

The Asbell Bay target area (Figures 1 & 2) is characterized by variably strained monzonite that locally hosts meter-scale pegmatite intrusions and associated quartz veins that contain significant grades of gold and copper. Grab samples collected during 2019 highlighted significant grades of 15.9 g/t Au and 2.68% Cu in and around the Bornite Zone in the northern portion of the Asbell Bay area. Notably, the outcrop exposure is drastically reduced southwest of the Bornite Zone however quartz veining exposed in limited outcrops locally contains anomalous gold and copper concentrations. The newly discovered Luiza Showing returned 2.06 g/t gold and is significant in that it expands the length of the target area to be approximately 1,500 meters between the Bornite Zone and the Luiza Showing.Significant results from the recently completed field work are shown in the accompanying Table 1.

Table 1: Asbell Bay Target Area 2019 Results*

Sample ID Location Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t Mo ppm Y993617 Bornite Zone 15.9 1.26 13 21.5 Y993618 Bornite Zone 3.25 0.236 2.01 7.12 Y993619 Bornite Zone 7.81 2.68 1.09 6.92 Y993606 Bornite East Zone 0.578 0.01925 0.26 9.4 Y993612 Discovery Zone 0.453 0.519 4.51 22.9 Y993613 Discovery Zone 1.79 0.566 9.44 2820 Y993614 Discovery Zone 0.944 0.402 4.32 1715 Y993625 CRZ Zone 0.229 1.375 2.43 8.1 Y993626 CRZ Zone 0.132 1.21 2.19 7.05 Y993627 CRZ Zone 0.701 0.745 0.92 7.56 Y993628 CRZ Zone 0.322 0.243 0.52 7.05 Y993633 Crocodile Zone 1.645 0.0201 0.97 11.5 Y993654 Luiza Zone 2.06 0.0465 0.39 5.17



*Note: Samples above are selected grab samples and not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property

Future Plans

Pelangio intends to re-evaluate all of the technical work completed to date on the project by previous operators in conjunction with newly acquired data from the 2019 field season. Upon completion of this evaluation, a substantial target development program is envisioned for the property with a focus on the Asbell Bay Area.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control Procedures

A total of 70 grab samples were taken over the project area in 2019. All grab samples adhered to 43-101 protocols and industry standard best practices and were collected by hand with the location recorded with hand-held GPS, then the samples were bagged and tagged with certified blanks and standards inserted approximately every 10 samples within the sequence. The samples were then sealed and delivered to ALS Geochemistry laboratory facility in Vancouver, British Columbia by First Geolas Consulting personnel. All samples were crushed and pulverized (ALS procedure PREP-31Y). The samples were analyzed for 48 elements by four acid/ICP-MS (ALS procedures ME-MS61 and ME-OG62). The gold value is determined by 30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish (ALS Procedure Au-ICP21). If the grade was over 10 ppm Au, the sample was then re-analyzed using 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish (ALS Procedure Au-GRA21). The laboratory also runs their own duplicates and repeat analyses, as well as internal blanks and standards which are reported to the Company. Full details on the ALS Geochemistry analytical procedures and associated sample preparation can be reviewed on the ALS Geochemistry web site.

Dalton Project Update

Pelangio is pleased to announce that the current plan of four holes for the phase 1 diamond drilling has begun on schedule. Results for this program are anticipated by the end of October and will be made available upon receipt of assays and completion of interpretation.

Qualified Person

Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

Figure 1: Hailstone Property showing proximity to previous producing gold deposits, and infrastructure



(To view the full-size image, please click here)

Figure 2: Showing 2019 Sample Locations and Asbell Bay Target Area



(To view the full-size image, please click here)

About Pelangio

Pelangio successfully acquires and explores camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts. The Company operates in both Canada and Ghana, West Africa, an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa. The Company is exploring three 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 25km2 Birch Lake Property located adjacent to First Mining's Springpole Gold Project, the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. The company is also exploring two properties located in the Timmins Camp: the Dome West property, located 800m from the Dome Mine, and the Dalton property located 1.5km from the Hollinger Mine.

Forward Looking Statements

