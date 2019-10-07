Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWYC ISIN: CA80280U1066 Ticker-Symbol: 1SZ 
Tradegate
07.10.19
15:31 Uhr
0,096 Euro
-0,004
-3,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,091
0,111
16:34
0,096
0,114
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD0,096-3,80 %