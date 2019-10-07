Jake Havron: Entrepreneurs Find That Personal Nutrition Helps Them Make Better Business Decisions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Entrepreneurship can be a very rewarding, but stressful endeavor. Business owners and entrepreneurs work long hours each day to operate their businesses and make them as successful as possible. The devotion to their businesses can become so time-consuming that they neglect their own health in the process.

Numerous medical research studies agree that physical health has a profound effect on mental health. If you're someone who eats junk food, gets very little sleep and has no time to exercise, then you're going to feel miserable every day. You won't even notice how miserable you feel until you notice it impacting your business.

Soon, you'll start making poor decisions which decrease profits and drive customers away. To save your business from total disaster, you'll need to make yourself a healthier person first. That means consuming all-natural foods which make you feel better and think better. It also means following a daily exercise regimen where you actively increase your heart rate for a minimum of 20 minutes per day.

A former nurse named Jake Havron saw firsthand how traveling salesmen and other businesspeople were neglecting their health because of their jobs. They were brought to the hospital all the time where he worked because of heart and blood pressure related issues. Worst of all, many of these patients developed depression and a more negative outlook on life. Sadly, most of them lost their businesses afterwards.

When you ask the average entrepreneur why they don't stay healthy, their answer is, "I don't have enough time." Havron hears that excuse constantly, and it drives him crazy. He wanted to start a business which taught entrepreneurs and other professionals about the ways to stay healthy on busy days. This led him to leave his secure nursing job at the hospital to start his own business and created the Defined Body Academy.

Since Havron has a background in medicine, health, fitness, and nutrition, he brings all these skills to his business. The irony here is that the main objective of his academy is to help entrepreneurs be more successful at running their companies. But instead of lecturing to them about marketing, customer service, and other business-related topics, he focuses his lessons on personal health and fitness and the effects they can have on the mind.

Havron makes the correlation between making sustainable goals in business and making sustainable goals in health. This is the kind of language that entrepreneurs understand. Any good entrepreneur knows that business objectives must be sustainable in order to have growth and functionality in a company. The same applies to personal health as well.

Havron emphasizes that you must set sustainable goals for your health and fitness if you want to see long term benefits there as well. The amazing thing is that health and fitness goals can intersect with business goals. Because, according to Havron, you cannot keep a business healthy if you're struggling to stay healthy yourself.

No other company has offered health coaching services to entrepreneurs in this way before. This already puts Havron's academy ahead of his competitors. Want to reach Jake? Email: Jake@definedbodyacademy.com

SOURCE: Jake Havron

