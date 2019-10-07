A decade of sustained growth is marked with the opening of a new office in Paris

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has celebrated ten years of success and innovation in France. Coinciding with the ten-year anniversary, HCL has opened a new, state-of-the-art office in the center of Paris, to support further growth in the region. The ten-year anniversary is not only a significant milestone for HCL, but also signifies its empowered vision for the future and accelerated growth journey in France.

The new Paris office was inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to France, His Excellency Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra. In addition to the office opening, HCL held a number of other events to celebrate its anniversary, including the launch of a unique advocacy led program in Paris. The Digital Disruption Decoded forum brought together international experts from leading organizations, local universities and government to jointly set impulses for society and economy in the digital age.

To continue the momentum of celebrations in France over the next year, HCL has a slate of exciting innovation initiatives planned for next year. These include a Hackathon, which will offer an opportunity for HCL's customers to embark on a transformational journey and develop technology solutions for the next decade, today. HCL looks forward to its ongoing growth in France, paving the way for far reaching success.

"During our 10 years in France, we've been committed to co-creating a shared future through relationships and investments that ignite unified growth," said Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. "We've established a significant number of long-term engagements with some of France's biggest and best-known brands, through our vision of empowering trust and technology. This success has been driven by our continued focus on our local facilities and developing a local talent-based delivery organization. Today, as we look ahead to the next 10 years, we stand ready to unlock the true potential of our strategic partnerships and local talent."

Since 2009, HCL has helped enterprises in France to re-imagine and transform their business through technology-led innovation.

Some key milestones include:

Today HCL has more than 330 employees located in France, supported by thousands of teammates around the world serving our French clients.

HCL has invested in two data centers and a delivery center in Lyon to spearhead new-age research and technology-led innovation, drive further growth and attract more local talent to its workforce.

Since 2009, HCL has partnered with more than 22 Global 2000 companies in France, including Alstom, Aperam, Luminus (EDF Group), Airbus and Biomerieux supporting them through technology innovation, complex engineering and business transformation.

HCL's strategic acquisitions including Volvo IT, Geometric and select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions have further fueled its growth in France.

"Luminus (EDF Group) has embarked on a digital transformation journey with HCL," said Leslie Jacobs, IT Director, Luminus. "We are delighted that HCL is celebrating 10 years of growth and success in France and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership in true innovative spirit."

"I extend my congratulations to HCL for its successes in France over the last 10 years and wish it all the best for the next phase of its growth," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall. "France is an important market for technology companies in Europe, serving as home to a large number of major global organizations undergoing digital transformations. HCL's success can in part be attributed to its decision to create a significant presence and foster a local workforce to support its client engagements in France."

