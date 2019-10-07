A new study shows that solar may help reduce water pumping costs in a desert oasis of Mauritania by more than 300%, while also considerably reducing water losses. The researchers claim that PV water pumping may also help prevent the desertification of these areas.Water pumping systems powered by solar energy may help Mauritania reduce water losses across its numerous oases, while also significantly lowering water pumping costs, according to the study Rehabilitation of Mauritanian oasis using an optimal photovoltaic based irrigation system, published in ScienceDirect. The authors of the research ...

