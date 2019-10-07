Auth0 Partner Program Accelerates Global Growth

New VP to lead next phase of expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 07, 2019, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service with the addition of new partners from key regions around the world. The surge of new Solutions and Technology Partners from the U.S., Canada, South America, Northern and Southern Europe demonstrates how integral identity management is to technology integrators. To lead the continued growth of the program globally, Bill Lapcevic has joined the company as VP of business development.



Worldwide spending on digital transformation efforts is predicted to reach $1.97 trillion in 2022, according to IDC. This monumental effort is driving the urgent demand for robust systems integrators and technology consultants to assist with these efforts. One of the key components of any digital transformation initiative is identity management . Given the complexity of identity, partners are rapidly signing on with Auth0 for its technology excellence, documentation, training, and support, resulting in a 440% growth of the program in the past year.

Auth0's newest partners include:

Globant (https://www.globant.com/home) - Global, digitally-native systems integrator focused on digital and cognitive transformation

NetBR (https://www.netbr.com.br/) - Identity software integrator and Auth0's first partner in Brazil

Versett (http://versett.com) - Digital strategy consultancy and Auth0's first partner in Canada

Nixu (https://www.nixu.com/) - Holistic European cybersecurity services company with operations in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Benelux and Romania

Soft Strategy (http://www.softstrategy.it/) - Consulting firm specializing in digital trust and Auth0's first partner in Italy

"Our mission is to help our customers prepare for and succeed in any digital and cognitive future," said Gastón Fourcade, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Identity management is a critical step in any transformation process. We leverage the latest technologies and platforms in our customers to deliver business-ready solutions and Auth0 proves to be a solid solution to support customers in those transformations."

Known for its comprehensive, developer-friendly documentation, Auth0 is strengthening its focus on technology training and enablement for partners, most notably through the launch of its new Partner Portal . Auth0 partners can use the Portal to find the latest news, content and training materials, or register a new opportunity directly. Auth0 also recently launched an AWS-focused microsite to promote its availability on AWS Marketplace.

"It's an exciting time to join Auth0 to build on the incredible momentum our Partner Program has achieved. Our partners are key to extending Auth0's reach worldwide," said Lapcevic. "When our partners combine their skills, best practices, and products with Auth0's extensibility and customization capabilities, customers receive a holistic world-class solution for authentication and identity that others just can't match."

Prior to joining Auth0, Lapcevic served as chief operating officer for Sentry.io, responsible for the company's go-to-market business. He was also the third employee at New Relic, where he built a vibrant business development and partner program, and saw the company from inception past initial public offering. He will be responsible for owning and managing all global channels and partnerships at Auth0.

About Auth0

Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

