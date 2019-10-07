New Partnership and Integrations Will Expand Enterprise Access to NS1's Modern DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management Solutions for Improved Application Performance, Velocity, Automation and Security

NS1, the leader in next generation DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management for application traffic management, today announced a new global channel program and partner resource center for systems integrators, managed service providers and resellers looking to augment their offerings with high-performance application delivery solutions built for modern infrastructure.

As part of the new program, NS1 has signed a distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, U.S.-focused value-added distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM), the world's largest technology distributor and global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device life-cycle services.

As companies move to complex, dynamic architecture, such as multi- and hybrid cloud architectures, containers, and edge or serverless approaches, they are plagued by limitations in legacy DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management, a trio of technologies that Gartner calls "DDI." Outdated, legacy DDI solutions lack the scale, performance and automation capabilities demanded by modern enterprises. The new partnership with Promark and its network of partners will expand enterprise access to NS1's suite of next generation DNS, DHCP and IPAM solutions, which have become critical to modern application delivery and infrastructure management.

"We are building partnerships with technology providers who are ready to take advantage of the advancements happening in the market while also providing their customers and prospects with critical tools to improve application delivery and performance," said Warren Mead, vice president of Channel Partnerships for NS1. "NS1's software licensing model will drive an annuity revenue stream for partners around the globe. In addition, we have streamlined on-boarding and bolstered training to give partners the greatest opportunities for success."

NS1's Global Partner Program helps partners demonstrate thought leadership and add value to their customer offerings while providing industry-leading recurring revenue opportunities. The partner portal features simplified deal registration and access to partner enablement resources and support to fuel success. Partners also benefit from joint marketing, demand generation and brand awareness opportunities.

"We are excited to extend our portfolio to include NS1's enterprise solutions. We know the market is prime for disruption and their innovative approach will allow us to take advantage of a key market shift," said Jeffrey Brown of Promark. "In addition, NS1 solutions align perfectly with our existing offerings, allowing us to expand our business even further."

NS1's channel program is open to value-added resellers and other channel-driven organizations looking to capitalize on innovation in the DDI space. Ideal partners have robust service delivery offerings; provide solutions for cloud, DevOps or SD-WAN; or are selling application performance management solutions. Integrations with these providers meet the growing demand that is driven by the crucial role that DNS plays in connecting all aspects of IT infrastructure, applications and online services.

NS1 recently announced it is now part of the Cisco Security Technology Alliance (CSTA), combining high-performance application delivery across the enterprise with security protection that seals off the communication pathways attackers rely on. As part of the new integration, Cisco Umbrella examines every NS1 DNS query originating from an enterprise network and stops connections to known or suspected malicious sites, protecting these organizations against DNS-focused attacks. NS1's participation in the CSTA, with a focus on the integration with Cisco Umbrella, will provide an attach play for its joint partners, like Promark, to drive further revenue.

Learn more about how these benefits are available to customers now through NS1's native API integrations. For more information about NS1's Global Partner Program, visit https://ns1.com/partner-program.

About NS1

NS1 optimizes the delivery of the world's most critical internet and enterprise applications. Only NS1's platform is built on a modern API-first architecture that acts on real-time data and grows more powerful in complex environments, transforming DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (IPAM) into an intelligent, efficient, and automated system. NS1's technology drives dramatic gains in IT efficiency and application performance, reliability, and security for the largest global enterprises, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, Pitney Bowes, Bleacher Report and The Guardian. Investors in the company include Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital. Visit www.ns1.com to learn more.

About Promark Technology

Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value added distributors (VAD) in the United States. Promark's core technology focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark leverages its direct relationships with world class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding needs of its customers. Promark also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business. The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark's GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations. Promark offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro is the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. As a vital link in the technology value chain, Ingram Micro creates sales and profitability opportunities for vendors and resellers through unique marketing programs, outsourced logistics and mobile solutions, technical support, financial services and product aggregation and distribution. The company is the only global broad-based IT distributor, serving approximately 160 countries on six continents with the world's most comprehensive portfolio of IT products and services. Visit IngramMicro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005484/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

ns1@lookleftmarketing.com

Direct: 229-834-3004