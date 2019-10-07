Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-10-07 16:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 7, 2019 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) based on the clause 3.5.4.5 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.5 the observation status can be added in the case of the filing of an application to delist the issuer's securities or a potential commencement of the delisting procedure within the following six (6) months. Taking into consideration that the main shareholder KJK FUND SICAV-SIF (in liquidation) announced in mandatory takeover Prospectus that it may decide to initiate delisting of AS Baltika shares from Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange, in the opinion of Exchange it is likely the shares may be delisted in following 6 month time. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.