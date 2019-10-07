Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO to Bring Together Thousands of Food & Beverage Processing Professionals to Chicago This Week

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / On October 8-11 thousands of food and beverage processing industry professionals will gather for PROCESS EXPO at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees will have access to an expansive show floor filled with the latest processing equipment, free education sessions, five working productions lines, and several exciting special events and networking opportunities. Produced by The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), PROCESS EXPO is the nation's largest trade show dedicated to bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the food and beverage processing and packaging industry.

"We are looking forward to bringing together the key players in food and beverage processing industry to participate in this largest gathering offering an expansive exhibit hall with 500+ exhibitors, five working production lines, dozens of free education sessions and dozens of networking opportunities," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "Processors gain a competitive advantage and increase their profits with the innovative technology on the show floor, where food processing and packaging experts demonstrate their machines and products. Both veterans and those new to food and beverage processing and packaging get training on food safety, trends, leadership, and more." Visit www.myprocessexpo.com for the latest information. Below is a schedule of the special events:

Tuesday, October 8 - Exhibit Hall is open from 9:00am-5:00pm

Ribbon Cutting Event - Join executives from the FPSA Board as they open the 2019 event with brief remarks and a photo opportunity. (Grand Concourse Lobby)

- Join executives from the FPSA Board as they open the 2019 event with brief remarks and a photo opportunity. (Grand Concourse Lobby) Sliced Cheese Production Line Demonstrations From the separator and HTST, all the way through to post-packaging inspection, the line will produce a variety pack of cheese. Sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America. (10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm) Booth 251

From the separator and HTST, all the way through to post-packaging inspection, the line will produce a variety pack of cheese. Sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America. (10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm) Booth 251 Pet Food Kibble Production Line Demonstrations See how dry kibble is produced in one of the fastest growing segments of the food industry today. (10:15 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) Booth 4324

See how dry kibble is produced in one of the fastest growing segments of the food industry today. (10:15 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) Booth 4324 Sliced Salami Production Line Demonstrations - This complete line moves from raw ingredients through the smokehouse and then slicing and packaging for the consumer. (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675

This complete line moves from raw ingredients through the smokehouse and then slicing and packaging for the consumer. (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675 Ground Beef Meat Production Line Demonstrations This automated line starts with cuts of beef and ends with the convenient packaged product you see in the supermarket. (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675

This automated line starts with cuts of beef and ends with the convenient packaged product you see in the supermarket. (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675 Frozen Pizza Production Line Demonstrations This complete line moves from the creation of the crust through the depositing of sauces and toppings and the packaging of the finished product. (11:15 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm) Booth 2477

This complete line moves from the creation of the crust through the depositing of sauces and toppings and the packaging of the finished product. (11:15 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm) Booth 2477 Innovations Showcase Presentations (2:00 pm) The Top 17 finalists in the Innovations Showcase will provide a quick three-minute presentation of their products in front of a judging panel and live audience - Booth #4618.

(2:00 pm) The Top 17 finalists in the Innovations Showcase will provide a quick three-minute presentation of their products in front of a judging panel and live audience - Booth #4618. Educational Program focused on food safety, cannabis hygienic design, technology, automation and much more will take place in three theaters on the show floors - booths #1677, #484 and #456

focused on food safety, cannabis hygienic design, technology, automation and much more will take place in three theaters on the show floors - booths #1677, #484 and #456 Networking Events will take place throughout the day including ones for Young Professionals in booth #1377, Women's Alliance in booth #2848, and Technology Networking in booth #2848.

Wednesday, October 9 - Exhibit Hall is open from 9:00am-5:00pm

Press Conference Breakfast - The Food Processing Suppliers Association's (FPSA) will announce the initiation of Food Industry Technician Certification Program (FIT) classes being launched with Lincoln Technical Institute offering instructional training and education for prospective food & beverage industry technicians. Press room S-401A starting at 8:30 am

- The Food Processing Suppliers Association's (FPSA) will announce the initiation of Food Industry Technician Certification Program (FIT) classes being launched with Lincoln Technical Institute offering instructional training and education for prospective food & beverage industry technicians. Press room S-401A starting at 8:30 am Sliced Cheese Production Line Demonstrations - (10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm) Booth 251

- (10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm) Booth 251 Pet Food Kibble Production Line Demonstrations - (10:15 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) Booth 4324

- (10:15 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) Booth 4324 Ground Beef and Sliced Salami Meat Production Line Demonstrations (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675

(11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675 Frozen Pizza Production Line Demonstrations (11:15 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm) Booth 2477

(11:15 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm) Booth 2477 Team USA Butchering Demonstration with special guest Colby Donaldson of The History Channel's The Butcher - 2:30 pm in Booth 4818

with special guest Colby Donaldson of The History Channel's The Butcher 2:30 pm in Booth 4818 Oktoberfest Reception - (4:00 - 6:00 pm in the Beer Garden) Come hang out in the Beer Garden to chat casually with friends and new business associates.

Thursday, October 10 - Exhibit Hall is open from 9:00am-5:00pm

The Biennial Women's Alliance Network Breakfast. This year's keynote speaker is Suzanne Strassburger , the "First Lady of Meat" and CEO of Strassburger Steaks. Following the keynote will be the presentation of the FPSA's Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honors which will acknowledge women in the industry. (7:30 - 9:00 am) Room N427

This year's keynote speaker is , and CEO of Strassburger Steaks. Following the keynote will be the presentation of the FPSA's Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honors which will acknowledge women in the industry. (7:30 - 9:00 am) Room N427 Sliced Cheese Production Line Demonstrations - (10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm) Booth 251

- (10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm) Booth 251 Pet Food Kibble Production Line Demonstrations - (10:15 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) Booth 4324

- (10:15 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) Booth 4324 Ground Beef and Sliced Salami Meat Production Line Demonstrations (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675

(11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm) Booth 3675 Frozen Pizza Production Line Demonstrations (11:15 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm) Booth 2477

(11:15 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm) Booth 2477 DEFEAT Hunger Press Conference - (1 pm - 1:45 pm) In conjunction with the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD), a food drive is conducted at PROCESS EXPO, with all donations and proceeds going to the GCFD to help fight hunger in the greater Chicago area. FPSA will present its contribution during the press conference in the Grand Concourse, 3rd Floor.

Friday, October 11 - Exhibit Hall is open from 9:00am-1:00pm

Young Professionals Career Roundtables - (9:30 am - 10:30 am) Join up-and-coming food and beverage processing professionals in Educational Theater 2 (booth #4568) as they connect and discuss ways to enhance their careers.

(9:30 am - 10:30 am) Join up-and-coming food and beverage processing professionals in Educational Theater 2 (booth #4568) as they connect and discuss ways to enhance their careers. Sliced Cheese Production Line Demonstrations - (10:00 am) Booth 251

- (10:00 am) Booth 251 Pet Food Kibble Production Line Demonstrations (10:00 am) Booth 4324

(10:00 am) Booth 4324 Ground Beef and Sliced Salami Meat Production Line Demonstrations (11:00 am) Booth 3675

(11:00 am) Booth 3675 Frozen Pizza Production Line Demonstrations (11:00 am) Booth 2477

Food and beverage processors and packaging professionals from small to large companies across the globe attend PROCESS EXPO. Attendees cover a range of food production and manufacturing responsibilities including CEO, owner, corporate management, sales and marketing, production, operations, sanitation, maintenance, research and development, quality assurance, engineering, chefs, contract manufacturers, and more. The attendees also represent a cross section of vertical markets in addition to manufacturers outside the food industry that can benefit from the machines, products, and safety issues covered at PROCESS EXPO. The vertical markets include: Bakery, Grains, Nuts, Seeds, and Snacks; Beverage, Coffee Blends, and Juices; Cheese, Dairy, Milk, and Yogurt; Confectionery, Candy, and Sweets; Meat, Poultry, and Seafood; Pet Food and Treats; and Prepared Foods, Fruits, and Vegetables In addition, cannabis manufacturers as well as professionals who work in food processing for convenient stores and commissaries will find value and insights from the suppliers and other attendees.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

