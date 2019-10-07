The lead-acid battery market in Indonesia is progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Technavio.

The market is driven by the increase in demand from industrial applications. Also, the growth of environmentally friendly vehicles is anticipated to further boost the growth of the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia.

The adoption of lead-acid batteries by industrial sectors is increasing at a large scale owing to various technological advantages of these batteries. These batteries are used for several applications, including telecom towers and material handling equipment such as forklifts, excavators, and automated guided vehicles. Thus, the growth in the end-user industries will drive the demand for lead-acid batteries during the forecast period.

Major Five Lead-Acid Battery Companies in Indonesia:

PT. Century Batteries Indonesia

PT. Century Batteries Indonesia is one of the leading companies in the battery market. The company offers a wide range of batteries, which include conventional battery, hybrid battery, maintenance-free battery, VRLA AGM battery, and VRLA gel battery. The company's hybrid lead-acid batteries use antimony on the positive electrode and strong structure calcium on the negative electrode.

PT. Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing

PT. Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing offers automotive batteries and motorcycle batteries. Under the motorcycle batter category, the company offers products such as FTZ6V-BS (12-volts, 5Ah), FTZ5S-BS (12-volts, 3.5Ah), FTX7L-BS (12-volts, 6Ah), FTX9-BS (12-volts, 8Ah), FB5L-BS (12-volts, 5Ah), and FZ5L-BS (12-volts, 5Ah).

PT. GS Battery

PT. GS Battery offers motorcycle batteries, traction and stationary, and automotive batteries. The company provides GS Premium, GS Hybrid, and GS Maintenance Free batteries for automobiles. The company also offers GS Premium and GS VRLA batteries for motorbikes.

PT. Hoppecke Indonesia

PT. Hoppecke Indonesia provides a wide range of lead-acid batteries, which include power generation/distribution battery, renewable energy battery, it/telecom battery, rail infrastructure battery, UPS battery, and oil and gas battery.

PT. Indobatt Industri Permai

PT. Indobatt Industri Permai offers lead-acid batteries under NGS, NGS NEO, NGS Volcano, and NGS MF product lines. These lead-acid batteries use a low antimonial lead with selenium plus grid to increase cranking performance and to minimize the electrical resistance. They employ glass mat laminated separators, micro-porous polyethylene envelope separators, casted low antimonial selenium plus lead alloy grids, and polypropylene battery containers.

Technavio has segmented the lead-acid battery market in Indonesiabased on the end-users and region.

Lead-Acid Battery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Lead-Acid Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Starter lead-acid battery

Deep-cycle lead-acid battery

