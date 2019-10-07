OpenText, Hyland, and Microsoft Recognized as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for the Enterprise Content Management Software Space

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Content Management, often shortened to ECM, is used by companies to obtain accurate definition, sourcing, integration, storage, retrieval, and reconciliation of enterprise documents. ECM solutions ensure that the right document is made available at the right time through a set of defined strategies, processes, and tools that enable businesses to effectively obtain, store, organize, and deliver critical information to business stakeholders, employees, and customers.

On the 360Quadrants platform, OpenText, Hyland, and Microsoft are recognized as Visionary Leaders in the Enterprise Content Management Software space. Companies that fall in this category have an established product portfolio and a powerful market presence.

OPENTEXT offers a wide range of ECM solutions to medium and large businesses. In the content management space, the company offers OpenText Records Management, OpenText Content Management, OpenText Capture, OpenText Archiving, OpenText Content-Centric Applications, OpenText Email Management Solutions, OpenText Legacy De-Commissioning, OpenText File Archiving, OpenText Core, and OpenText Learning Management/Accreditation. The advanced features in these solutions help maintain content across its entire lifecycle.

HYLAND is a leading vendor in the ECM space. Its portfolio consists of scanning & document capture, automating processes, electronic document management, records management, document generation & distribution, case management, and Business Process Management (BPM). HYLAND ECM solutions enable enterprises to revolutionize their operations through simplified processes and connected systems.

Microsoft is a renowned global vendor that provides a diverse set of licensing solutions, software, and hardware across numerous industrial verticals. The company is a trusted provider of advanced software, devices, and services. It offers cutting-edge ECM solutions.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Enterprise Content Management Software comparisons between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of Enterprise Content Management Software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space that combines data from buyers, vendors, experts, and in-house analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and find the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security Services, Predictive Analytics Software, and IOT Analytics.

Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441