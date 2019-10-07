Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.11% Residential Secure Income 0.78% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.50% Pollen Street Secured Lending 0.39% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.36% Pershing Square Holdings 0.31% US Solar Fund 0.17% BBGI SICAV S.A. 0.04% Total 3.66%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 5.85% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 3.90% Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.65% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.33% Grainger 1.99% Investor B 1.74% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.73% USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 1.48% Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF 1.45% USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 1.37% Total 24.49%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com