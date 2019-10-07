Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
07.10.2019 | 16:46
(70 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 7

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.11%
Residential Secure Income0.78%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.50%
Pollen Street Secured Lending0.39%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.36%
Pershing Square Holdings0.31%
US Solar Fund0.17%
BBGI SICAV S.A.0.04%
Total3.66%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20195.85%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF3.90%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.65%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.33%
Grainger1.99%
Investor B1.74%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.73%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20251.48%
Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF1.45%
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20291.37%
Total24.49%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2019 PR Newswire