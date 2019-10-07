Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 7
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2019, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|1.11%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.78%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.50%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|0.39%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.36%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.31%
|US Solar Fund
|0.17%
|BBGI SICAV S.A.
|0.04%
|Total
|3.66%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2019, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019
|5.85%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|3.90%
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|2.65%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.33%
|Grainger
|1.99%
|Investor B
|1.74%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|1.73%
|USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025
|1.48%
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF
|1.45%
|USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029
|1.37%
|Total
|24.49%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com