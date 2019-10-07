The "PHOTOPTICS 2020 8th International Conference on Photoptics, Optics and Laser Technology" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 8th edition of PHOTOPTICS will feature three different tracks on Optics, Photonics, and Lasers, covering both theoretical and practical aspects.

Optical systems are ubiquitous in modern society, with an ever-increasing number of applications covering medical sciences (vision technologies, surgical instrumentation, medical imaging), spatial exploration (telescopes, lenses, spectrometers), telecommunications (fiber optics), information processing (quantum computing), industry (from cutting, welding to precision metrology) and military/weaponry technology, to name but a few examples.

Furthermore, laser and optical technology are in general absolutely essential to performing applied research in areas such as chemistry and biology, providing fundamental analysis tools. The success of optical systems and technologies in high-end scientific research has also found its way into everyday consumer products such as printers, displays, discs, cameras, and eyeglasses, not to forget that optical fiber is crucial to telecommunications in general and internet in particular.

