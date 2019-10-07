The "ICAART 2020 12th International Conference on Agents and Artificial Intelligence" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the help of artificial intelligence-powered services and tools, the heritage sector is working towards the next level of access to and (re)use of digitized collections. In recent years libraries, archives and museums have started to apply machine learning and advanced knowledge bases to contextually enrich digitized objects, audio-visual content, and texts and to make these retrievable in novel ways. In doing so institutions aim to increase the impact of their collections among a growing and diversifying audience.

This special session welcomes papers that reflect upon, discuss and present the technical and societal challenges (e.g. labour to produce labeled datasets, heterogeneity of data, bias in training sets) digital heritage professionals and researchers are facing when trying to capitalise on the transformative power of artificial intelligence in the context of digital archive, image, and audio/visual collections. Next to position papers, we are also looking for papers in which project consortia discuss their approach and present first results.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

Bias and digital collections

Dealing with uncertainty, quality issues, and collection gaps

Multimodal collection access

Geographic/spatial enrichment and access

New ways of accessing collections such as associative and serendipitous search

Network Analysis

Natural Language Processing for the Heritage Domain

Trend and change analysis

Automatic collection provenance enrichment

Reflections on the influence of AI on the heritage domain

Speakers

Carles Sierra

Marie-Christine Rousset

Bart Selman

Rineke Verbrugge

