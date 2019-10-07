Technavio has been monitoring the global bone staple systems market and the market is poised to grow by USD 50.67 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bone staple systems market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Bone Staple Systems Market Analysis Report by material (shape memory bone staple systems and mechanical bone staple systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the lucrative opportunities in emerging economies. In addition, the high prevalence of osteoporosis is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bone staple systems market.

The healthcare system in emerging economies is changing rapidly, as these economies demonstrate a huge growth potential for medical device manufacturers, owing to the increase in demand for medical devices to serve the growing population, including the geriatric population. Also, the healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets has attracted the attention of global institutional investors. Moreover, with the low cost of labor and improving healthcare infrastructure, China and India provide huge growth opportunities to medical device manufacturers. Therefore, with the rise in the disposable income and increase in healthcare expenditure, the demand for medical devices is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the global bone staple systems market.

Major Five Bone Staple Systems Market Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. offerings in the bone staple systems market include Low Profile Ligament Staples, Compression Staples, DynaNite Nitinol Staple, and QuickFix Staple System.

Auxein Medical

Auxein Medical manufactures and offers products through the segments: CMF, External Fixator, General Instruments, Interlocking Nails, and Others. Some of the products offered by the company are Ligament Staples, Staple with Ofset, Staples Coventry, Staples U Type, Straight Staple, and Tree Legged Staples.

BioPro Inc.

BioPro Inc. manufactures and offers products through the segments: Biologics, Hand Wrist, Foot Ankle, and Total Joints. Its offerings include Memory Staple and Clover Staple.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. operates under segment Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company's offerings include MemoFix Super Elastic Nitinol Staple System and Uni-Clip Compression Staple.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates under the segment consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings in the bone staple systems market include SPEEDTITAN Compression Implant, SPEED Continuous Compression Implant, and BME ELITE Continuous Compression Implant.

Technavio has segmented the bone staple systems marketbased on the type and region.

Bone Staple Systems Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Shape memory bone staple systems

Mechanical bone staple systems

Bone Staple Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

