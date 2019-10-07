Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program Announces the Winners for 2019

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Rakesh Sarna is pleased to announce that ten students - covering North America, India and Florida International University - have been chosen as the recipients for these scholarships.

"My wife Mei and I were delighted with the number of applications that the Scholarship Program had attracted, says Rakesh Sarna. "We are very passionate about education for the next generation and feel blessed that we are able to assist these deserving individuals in a small way".

The winners of the Rakesh Sarna Scholarships will receive further information on how to collect their scholarships via email or phone in the upcoming days.

To learn more about the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program, please visit: https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017 Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.

Contact:

Rakesh Sarna

Email: apply@rakeshsarnascholarships.com

SOURCE: Rakesh Sarna

