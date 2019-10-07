Yowie Group Debuts New Gummies with Surprise Inside Animals

Yowie has Launched a Gummy Candy Line Extension for Their "Surprise Inside" Line of Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Yowie gummies are now available at select Walmart stores for retail customers across the United States. The new confectionary will include one of 16 "surprise inside" pet animal collectables so families can learn more about how to care for the animals that are closest to them.

Unlike most gummy products on the market, the new Yowie Gummies are free from any artificial coloring and flavors. The sweet treats are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and made with real fruit juice in flavors of orange, grape, strawberry, blueberry and pineapple. Each box comes with 12 six-gram gummies and a collectible pet animal surprise. The animals range from the most beloved household pets, like dogs and cats, to the most unique pets, such as reptiles and arachnids. The gummies also come with a leaflet with animal facts and a link to learn about how to keep that pet safe, healthy and happy.

Every gummy is in the shape of one of the loveable Yowie characters : Rumble, Crag, Boof, Ditty, Squish and Nap. The Yowie are magical creatures, champions of our threatened environment, here to show us the wonders of our natural heritage, remind us of its value and teach us how to help save the natural world while having loads of fun at the same time.

Inside each package of gummies, containing no artificial colors or flavors, is a limited-edition collectible animal and a full color leaflet. The leaflet features a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and a link back to the website. From here, parents and their kids can learn more about the topic by following Yowie World on social media via YouTube, Facebook or Instagram and by visiting www.yowieworld.com to learn about all of the animals in the collection and play exciting educational games.

Yowie surprise inside gummies are now available in select Walmart's across the U.S. For more information, visit www.yowieworld.com .

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates, Yowie Bites and Yowie Gummies are now available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com .

