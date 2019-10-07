Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest new product launch strategy for a pharma company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a sound pharmaceutical product launch strategy. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client clear the pre-clinical testing for their new injectable cholesterol drug in the first attempt.

The pharma market is far more competitive than it used to be a decade ago. A multitude of new drugs are being introduced in the market daily. But, only a few among them gain traction and achieve success. This is because major businesses spend millions of dollars on product development stages and ignore the most important process such as the product launch and promotion. Leveraging product launch strategy can help businesses to develop a winning go-to-market strategy plan.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Europe. They wanted to launch their new injectable cholesterol drug launch in the market. However, they lacked an understanding of the current market condition and key value drivers to set optimal launch prices. Also, they faced challenges in adopting strategies to tackle supply chain complexities and meet manufacturing quality requirement. Therefore, they realized the need to devise a product launch strategy. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering new product launch engagement.

The solution offered By conducting a risk analysis engagement, our experts helped the client to identify all the risk related to supply chain operations and new drug R&D. Also, our experts conducted a price analysis study, where they helped the client to competitively price the new drug based on the market demand and competitors' pricing strategies. In addition, our experts helped the client to identify the right marketing channels to promote their new drug in the market.

The insights obtained from our engagement helped the client to devise a winning go-to-market strategy and clear the pre-clinical testing for their new injectable cholesterol drug in the first attempt. Also, the client was able to identify the right partners to out-license their drug and generate sales of over €1.2 million in a year.

Infiniti's new product launch engagement helped the client to:

Adopt risk management approaches by understanding the current and potential risks in the market

Devise a marketing and sales plan for promoting their new drug

Infiniti's new product launch engagement offered predictive insights on:

Keeping pace with evolving cPMG (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) regulations in the market

Understanding how well the new injectable cholesterol drug will compete in the market compared to competitors, in terms of the price and capability

