As from October 10, 2019, SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name SPEC --------------------------- ISIN code SE0007158118 --------------------------- Order book ID 164161 --------------------------- Short name SPEC TO3 --------------------------- ISIN code SE0011762350 --------------------------- Order book ID 164588 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.