Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 07.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD08 ISIN: SE0007158118 Ticker-Symbol: 2OK 
Frankfurt
07.10.19
08:06 Uhr
1,906 Euro
+0,012
+0,63 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRACURE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRACURE AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRACURE
SPECTRACURE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPECTRACURE AB1,906+0,63 %