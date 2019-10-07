The global autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 220.18 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the availability of the patient assistance program. R&D of novel therapeutics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market.

The high cost of the therapeutics used to treat the disorder has prompted various governments and pharmaceutical vendors to introduce financial assistance programs and reimbursements. For instance, the US government has launched initiatives such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which is popularly known as Obamacare. Such government initiatives will drive the growth of the autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major Five Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Companies:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is engaged in the development, promotion, sale, and distribution of proprietary branded pharmaceutical products, with a focus on products addressing central nervous system disorders, including migraine and Parkinson's disease. The company offers Azathioprine, which is an immunosuppressive medication used to treat autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as renal care, acute therapies, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, and advanced surgery. The company offers Cyclophosphamide, which is used to suppress the immune system in patients with autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. focuses on the development of drugs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The company offers RITUXAN, a monoclonal antibody that is used to treat autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Incyte Corp.

Incyte Corp. is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, such as JAKAFI/JAKAVI and ICLUSIG. The company offers Parsaclisib for the treatment of autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Parsaclisib is a potent and highly selective phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitor in Phase II of clinical trials.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to address unmet needs in autoimmune diseases and cancer treatment. The company offers KZR-616, which is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor in Phase II of clinical trials. This product is under development for patients suffering from active autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Technavio has segmented the autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics marketbased on the end-users and region.

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Corticosteroids,

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

