Web Presence: TPC-KY, Inc. and CEO Larry O'Bryan Earn Silent Warrior Award from GE Appliances, Recognizing "Outstanding Support"

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Louisville business owner Larry O'Bryan, CEO of TPC-KY, Inc. was honored recently at the annual GE Appliances President's Council Summit with a "Silent Warrior" award, recognizing outstanding national "suppliers who are best in their field and seamlessly execute on a daily basis."

It was an added honor, said Larry O'Bryan, that he was able to accept the award from the GE Appliances President's Council at its annual national meeting just a few miles away from his business and home in Louisville.

A longtime Kentucky political media consultant and strategist, Larry O'Bryan has diversified his professional pursuits in recent years to include a major labeling business, TPC-KY, Inc, to complement Pro-Active Media, a successful political consulting firm he founded. TPC-KY and Larry O'Bryan have an exclusive contract with GE Appliances to provide labels for its products.

Converging in Louisville to Recognize Excellence

Nearly 100 key suppliers, represented by more than 250 attendees, converged in Louisville for the GE Appliances President's Council Summit. GE Appliances is a division of the Haier company, acquired by Haier from GE (General Electric) in 2016.

The President's Council Summit is a forum for company leaders to share business objectives and recognize its top-performing suppliers with an awards presentation.

GE Appliances COO Melanie Cook has described the President's Council as "an important venue to align, collaborate and strengthen our important partnerships with our suppliers. Partnerships matter. We do better together."

In addition to the Silent Warrior award, the GE Appliances President's Council has recognized excellence in categories such as Breakthrough Innovation, Supply Chain Excellence, New Product Introduction (NPI) Execution and Distinguished Suppliers. In addition to first-time award winner TPC-KY, winners of these awards have included national juggernauts such as FedEx and U.S. Steel.

About Lawrence J. O'Bryan and TPC-KY, Inc.

Today, Lawrence J. O'Bryan dedicates much of his time to TPC-KY, Inc., which supplies labels for major manufacturers, including GE Appliances. In addition, TPC-KY is a key partner with Black & Decker, Thornton's and several other regional and national accounts.

Lawrence J. O'Bryan also founded Pro-Active Media, leading to a successful career as a political media consultant and strategist in Louisville, Ky.

Larry O'Bryan helped in an upset defeat of a four-term incumbent state senator in Jefferson County, Kentucky in 2010, when his efforts also won three judgeships. Larry O'Bryan delivered again in 2012, providing the winning media for two judges. Later he assisted state Sen. Perry Clark in winning an election despite a funding disadvantage.

As the first local political media consultant to produce and air political ads in hi-definition, Lawrence J. O'Bryan remains on the leading edge of campaign technology. Larry O'Bryan began his career working in the 1980 Kentucky General Assembly during Gov. John Y. Brown's administration and for the Kentucky Democratic Party in 1982.

For more information about TPC-KY, Inc., go to tpclabels.com. To learn more about Pro-Active Media, go to proactivemedia.com.

About GE Appliance

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates "good things, for life" through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, GE Café™, GE Profile™, GE™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, and water filtration systems.

For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

