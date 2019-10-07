Inverter manufacturer Solaredge has filed three additional patent infringement lawsuits against its competitor, Huawei, in China. This comes after three similar legal actions against Huawei that had been undertaken by Solaredge in Germany last summer. While Huawei has decided not to comment on the matter, the Chinese manufacturer revealed that it had filed three patent litigation claims against Solaredge at a Chinese court this May.Israel-based inverter manufacturer Solaredge Technologies, Inc. has filed three additional lawsuits for patent infringement against competitor Huawei Technologies Co. ...

