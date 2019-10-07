Web Presence: Credit Counsel, Inc. reviews praise debt collection firm for continued excellent service

Latest round of feedback received from Credit Counsel, Inc. clients praises the debt collection company for its outstanding service, excellent results, and more.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Underpinned by a long-standing commitment to work standards, ethics, and auditing, South Florida-based debt recovery company Credit Counsel, Inc. promises to deliver outstanding support to clients, either as a standalone service or as an extension of their existing credit departments. With an average rating of 4.6/5 based on more than 130 Google reviews, recent feedback for Credit Counsel, Inc. praises the business for its impressive collection summaries, helping companies with unpaid accounts to get back on track, the ease of dealing with the firm's highly experienced and dedicated team, plus much more.

"Our company has grown, and with growth, we've accumulated more unpaid accounts than ever," says Credit Counsel, Inc. client Eric in a recent review.

Eric's detailed review of Credit Counsel, Inc. goes on to explain how it had become extremely difficult for him and his company to attempt to recover these accounts, especially as the number of unpaid accounts began to increase rapidly. "Hiring Credit Counsel, Inc. was one of the best decisions my company has made," he adds, "and now we're on track to become stable again."

"Very impressed with the collections process; our in-house team couldn't do half of what Credit Counsel, Inc. does," remarks another recent review from client Sammy. "An excellent, practical service to outsource in my experience," she adds, "and we will continue to work with Credit Counsel, Inc. in the future."

Client Mallory, meanwhile, praises and recommends Credit Counsel, Inc.'s debt recovery services for those in occupational health. "Great debt recovery service for people in occupational health," she says in a recent review of her own experience with Credit Counsel, Inc., "and I'm always impressed with the collection summaries; they're really good at what they do."

"Credit Counsel, Inc. is an essential service," she adds of her work with the South Florida-based debt collection company.

A similarly positive review from Credit Counsel, Inc. client Pauletta begins by explaining how she was skeptical about the need to hire a debt collection company until she was in over her head. "I had no time for anything besides reaching out to my accounts that hadn't paid," explains Pauletta. "I didn't have much success," she admits, "so I decided to outsource the task."

"Credit Counsel, Inc.," she adds, "has been great!"

"By far the easiest debt recovery company I've ever worked with," suggests another happy Credit Counsel, Inc. client, Nina. "They pride themselves on results and keep you in the loop while doing it," she adds in her recent review of the self-styled 'cash flow company,' originally founded by Christopher Mihoulides more than 20 years ago.

"We'd like to thank each and every one of our wonderful clients for their positive and insightful feedback," adds Credit Counsel, Inc. founder and CEO Mihoulides, wrapping up, "and we look forward to continuing to serve your debt collection needs for many years to come."

For more information about Credit Counsel, Inc. call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/.

