The growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries is one of the primary reasons for market growth. The demand for two-wheelers is increasing significantly owing to the rise in purchasing power to acquire high-powered motorcycles and scooters for personal commute. This is encouraging various multinational two-wheeler OEMs to enter and expand their presence in significant two-wheeler markets such as China and India. This is expected to expand the player's product portfolio to include a new class of premium-level two-wheelers, which, in turn, will increase the demand for advanced two-wheeler engines.

As per Technavio, the emergence of dual-sport motorcycles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Two-Wheeler Engine Market: Emergence of Dual-Sport Motorcycles

The global two-wheeler industry is growing at a significant rate, which is resulting in the launch of new models across segments. In recent years, dual-sport motorcycles have gained considerable popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts. These motorcycles are often known as street versions of endure-type off-road motorcycles. These motorcycles come equipped with a large displacement multi-cylinder engine for adequate performance on both on-road and off-road conditions. Thus, the emergence of dual-sport motorcycles will be one of the key trends in the market.

"Apart from the emergence of dual-sport motorcycles, other factors such as the increasing adoption of VVT engines in two-wheelers, and the emergence of engine management system for two-wheelers will have a significant impact on the growth of the two-wheeler engine market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Two-Wheeler Engine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the globaltwo-wheeler engine market by application (motorcycles and scooters) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by South America, North America, Europe, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the two-wheeler engine market in APAC can be attributed to the increase in road congestion and fuel prices and cost-sensitive buying behavior. The region is witnessing a rise in demand for two-wheelers in the low-powered and heavyweight segments.

