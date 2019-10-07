(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain own shares in connection with the share repurchase program approved by its Shareholders' Meeting held on October 1, 2019. The description of this program has been published on September 27, 2019. These repurchases were carried out in connection with the coverage of a performance shares plan.

Issuer: Teleperformance SE

LEI: 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61

ISIN Code: FR0000051807

Transaction date Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average daily weighted shares purchase price (in euros) Market 01/10/2019 1,476 200.2942 XPAR

Transaction-by-transaction details

Identifying Code Name of ISP Identifying Code of ISP Transaction date and time Financial instrument identifying code Unit price (unit) Currency Purchased amount Market identifying code Transaction reference number Purpose of the repurchase 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 Oddo BHF 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 01/10/2019 17:10:36 FR0000051807 200.2942 EURO 1,476 XPAR 607965 Coverage (performance shares plan)

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

