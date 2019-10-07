- The Summit will feature stage content, breakout workshops with speakers from Microsoft, Nasdaq, IDC, PaySafe, Varo, BioCatch, Feedzai and others, followed by an exclusive reception with the renowned economist Nouriel Roubini

Feedzai is launching its second Financial Crime and Technology Summit in partnership with Money20/20, which will take place at the Venetian convention center in Las Vegas on Oct. 28th. Industry leaders from prominent companies, including Microsoft, Nasdaq, IDC, Biocatch, Varo, Paysafe, Feedzai, and more will present hands-on material to Summit attendees to help spread best practices around defending companies from security issues and financial crime attacks.

Nouriel Roubini, renowned economist made famous when he predicted the global recession of 2008, NYU professor, former advisor to the IMF, the Federal Reserve, the World Bank and more, will be interviewed on Money20/20's main stage by Feedzai CEO Nuno Sebastiao. As a speaker, Nouriel Roubini will focus on the journey to the future of money, leading the way to uncover what's ahead in the winding, ever-changing road of financial revolution and the challenges in the near future. Immediately following the keynote session, a invitation-only reception with Nouriel, Nuno, and other main stage speakers and industry executives will take place in an exclusive area of the backstage.

Feedzai Financial Crime and Technology Summit will be held in the Bellini Ballroom at Money 20/20 and will include exclusive content including a keynote session, panel discussions and breakout workshops run by financial services, fraud and AML leaders from Microsoft, Nasdaq, BioCatch, IDC, Varo, Paysafe, Feedzai and others. The workshops will focus on advanced machine learning, data management, trends within fraud and AML, and tangible tools to fight financial crime.

"Failing from protecting financial institutions from financial crime means not only huge losses and fines, but also reputation damages that have a big impact on the revenue stream in the following years," said Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai CEO and co-founder. "This symbiotic relationship between data management and credibility will shape the trust reserves of the banking system in the near future."

Feedzai Financial Crime and Technology Summit is part of Feedzai Frontiers, a global speaker series that brings thought leaders and industry titans, including the late Professor Stephen Hawking, Steve Wozniak, and Richard Branson, to key events around the world to address the most important technological issues and opportunities facing humankind, such as AI and ethics, the reinvention of retail, and managing risk in a digital world.

See more about the Summit at: https://feedzai.com/frontiers/financial-crime-summit/vegas-2019/

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the market leader in fighting financial crime with AI. We're coding the future of commerce with today's most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. With more than 500 employees and 60% year-on-year growth, Feedzai is considered to be the best in class by Aite and one of the most successful AI companies by Forbes. The world's largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai's fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to safeguard trillions of dollars and manage risk, while improving customer experience.

